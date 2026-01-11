Tulane Men Crush Texas-San Antonio, 85-52

Sometimes, a team can play down to the talent of its opponent. That did not happen Saturday afternoon in Texas, for the Tulane men's basketball team as the Green Wave took the lead at the 17:09 mark of the first half that it would not relinquish for the rest of the game in the Wave's 85-52 rout of Texas-San Antonio. The win gives the Wave its first 3-0 conference start in 29-years, a 12-4 record for the season. UTSA drops to 0-4 in American Conference play, 4-12 for the year.

Included in that first 20-minutes of play, a Tulane 15-0 run including back-to-back-to-back-to-back three pointers from guards Rowan Brumbaugh and Asher Woods, as the Green Wave opened up a 39-21 advantage by the end of the first half.

Leading the way for the game was Brumbaugh, who shot a blistering 57% from the field and 55% from beyond the arc totaling 23-points. Curtis Williams, Jr. poured in 22, including an even hotter 60% of his 10-shots from three-point land. Woods was the third Greenie in double-digits with 17.

The difference in the game was the Tulane defense. The leading scorers for the Road Runners hit 12 and 10-points for the contest. They were the only UTSA players in double-digits. The Green Wave defense held Texas-San Antonio to a meager 34% from the field for the game. It was even worse in the first twenty minutes of play, as Tulane held the Road Runners to an even meager-er (we know that's not a word) 25.8%.

The Green Wave piled up the Road Runner turnovers, totaling 16 by game's end. Those led to 20-points off turnovers for the Wave. In the all-important assist-to-turnover margin, Tulane owned UTSA, with the Wave handing out 22 assists, while turning it over 10-times.

Tulane's largest lead hit 38-points at the 3:29 mark of the second half when KJ Greene hit his only bucket of the game, a three-pointer from the wing.

Now unbeaten in three American Conference tries, the Wave are tied atop the AAC with an also 3-0 Temple Owl team. Memphis sits at 2-0.

The Green Wave return home for back-to-back games in the friendly confines of Fogelman. First up, the UAB Blazers on Wednesday, January 14th at 6:30 p.m.. Then, on Sunday afternoon, January 18th, Tulane entertains North Texas at 3:00.