Tulane Men End the Season with a 4-Game Run Starting Tonight Hosting Tulsa

The Tulane men's basketball team is going through an American Conference gauntlet to end the regular season. In less than two weeks, the Green Wave entertain the team in 2nd place in the league, Tulsa. Then on the first day of March, head to Tampa to battle the team at the top of the heap, South Florida. Four days later, the Wave are in Philadelphia to take on Temple who, as of today, is just a game back of Tulane in the AAC standings. Tulane is in the 5th slot as of today. The regular season closer has Memphis coming to Fogelman on March 8th with a very hungry and angry streak (or ambush) of Tigers.

Home vs. Tulsa Is Where It Starts

The Green Wave begin the final weeks of the regular season in their own backyard, as the Greenies play host to Tulsa tonight. Tip off set for 6:30.

Scouting the Hurricane

Tulsa enters the game with a 22-6 overall record and a 10-5 mark in league play after defeating UTSA at home 100-74 on February 22. The Golden Hurricane holds a 6-4 record on the road this season including a 4-3 mark in conference play while averaging 82.1 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting in those contests.

The product on the court for Tulsa features a high-octane offense as the Golden Hurricane leads the league in field goal percentage (48.4), three-point percentage (38.8), three-pointers per game (10.4), free throw percentage (78.3), and effective field goal percentage (57.3). Four players average double figures in scoring for Tulsa including Miles Barnstablewho leads the conference in free throw percentage (92.4) and three-point percentage (42.1).

Last Time Around for the Greenies

In its last time out, Tulane earned its fourth consecutive victory by defeating Rice 81-75 at home on Sunday, February 22. The Green Wave connected at a 57.1 percent clip from the field in the second half to pull away from the Owls and secure the win. Four players scored in double figures for the Wave led by Asher Woods who tied his career high with 24 points and made a career-best 12 free throws. Rowan Brumbaugh followed with 19 points while Tyler Ringgold and Curtis Williams Jr. added 16 and 10, respectively.

Junior Scotty Middleton has dialed in his shooting stroke from beyond the arc in the month of February. Middleton has connected at a 62.5 percent clip (15-24) from downtown in the Green Wave's six games this month. He has made at least two threes in five of those six games including two games with four made three-pointers to match his career high. Middleton is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc in conference play.

Weekly Media Op with Ron Hunter

We spoke with Tulane basketball coach Ron Hunter this week, as his troops readied themselves for the Hurricane.

We also caught up with pre-season American Conference player of the year, Rowan Brumbaugh.

Our YouTube Channel is chock full of other interviews and exclusives as well. These particular videos with Ron Hunter and Rowan Brumbaugh here..

The battle of the TUs is set for 6:30 tonight in Fogelman Arena.

