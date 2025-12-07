Tulane Men Fall to Akron in Fogelman, 88-71

Tulane men's basketball (6-3) was unable to keep up with the strong shooting of Akron (8-2) falling 88-71 Saturday afternoon inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The loss for the Green Wave snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wave and dropped Tulane to 4-2 at home on the season.

A season-high five players scored in double figures for Tulane against the Zips led by Rowan Brumbaugh with 16 points. The scoring performance for Brumbaugh marked his eighth game of the season and the 53rd of his career in double digits. Asher Woods followed with 14 points and three steals while Josiah Moore added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Curtis Williams Jr. and Tyler Ringgold rounded out the top performers for the Green Wave with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Williams also led the team with five assists and Ringgold recorded a team-high eight rebounds.

Tulane Forces Turnovers, Leading to Pts off TO

Defensively, the Wave forced Akron into 15 turnovers including 10 steals. The trio of Ringgold, Williams, and Woods each swiped three steals to help Tulane tally 14 points off turnovers against the Zips.

After Akron threw the first punch to take the initial lead in the contest, the Green Wave battled back to take its first lead 13-11 on a pair of free throws by Woods. Tulane built its largest lead of the contest a few moments later holding a 20-14 advantage with 10:18 to play in the first half.

The Green Wave and Zips went back and forth over the next several minutes until Akron broke a 29-29 tie with seven-straight points. Tulane cut its deficit back to five twice in the final minutes of the half, but an Akron three sent the Wave into the locker room down 34-42.

Zips Go on a Run, TU Cannot Recover From

Akron came out firing in the second half as Tulane faced a 20-point deficit with 13:13 on the clock. The Green Wave did not back down from the challenge fighting to pull within 10, 64-74, with 5:45 remaining. However, that would be as close as the Wave would get down the stretch ultimately falling 71-88.

Next, Tulane will host Tougaloo College on Wednesday night, December 10, in Uptown. The contest is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.