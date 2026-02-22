Tulane University men's basketball looks to earn its fourth consecutive win as it hosts Rice in Fogelman Arena Sunday afternoon. The Green Wave hold a 9-6 record at home this season including a 2-4 mark in conference play this season.



The game between the Wave and the Owls is set to tipoff at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket.



This marks the 55th all-time meeting between Tulane and Rice with the Green Wave leading the series 30-24. The Wave is on a six-game winning streak against the Owls after sweeping the season series last season. In Uptown against Rice the Green Wave holds a 20-8 advantage including the 81-78 victory on an Asher Woods buzzer-beater last season on February 15, 2025. Tulane has won four games in a row against the Owls at home with the last home loss to Rice coming on January 14, 2012, by a final score of 49-50.



Big Comeback Last Time Out

In its last time out, Tulane erased a 15-point second half deficit to defeat North Texas 77-71 on the road on February 19 and earn its third-consecutive win. The Green Wave secured the victory with an 8-0 run that was highlight by the go-ahead put-back layup by Tyler Ringgold with 1:33 to play. Five players finished with double figures in scoring for the Wave led by Rowan Brumbaugh with 17 points and Asher Woods with 16, including four in the final minute to help clinch the game.



During its current three-game winning streak the Green Wave has an average margin of victory of 6.0 points while holding its opponents to 63.7 points per game. Over the last three games Tulane is also limiting opposing teams to 35.6 percent shooting from the field and 21.9 percent from beyond the arc. Offensively, the duo of Asher Woods and Rowan Brumbaugh have paced the Wave averaging 16.3 and 15.0 points per game, respectively.



Scouting the Owls

Rice enters the game with an 11-15 overall record and a 5-8 mark in league play after falling at East Carolina 85-75 on February 14. The Owls hold a 3-7 record on the road including a 3-3 mark in conference play. In those road games Rice is averaging 67.5 points per game while surrendering 78.2 points per game to opponents.



Trae Broadnax leads Rice in points (16.2), rebounds (5.4), and assists (3.3) per game. His 16.2 points per game rank sixth in the league.



Following the game against Rice, Tulane will welcome Tulsa to Uptown on Wednesday, February 25. The contest between the Green Wave and the Golden Hurricane is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics