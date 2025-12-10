Tulane Men Hosts Tougaloo College Wednesday Night

Tulane University men's basketball aims to bounce back into the win column Wednesday night when it faces Tougaloo College inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave holds a 34-8 record at home in non-conference play in the Ron Hunter era including a 13-5 mark in the month of December.

The game between the Wave and the Bulldogs is set to tipoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket with the Voice of the Green Wave Corey Gloor or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.

This marks the first meeting in program history between Tulane and Tougaloo College. The Green Wave went 2-0 against NAIA teams last season and has not lost to a non-Division I team since an 91-83 loss to St. Edwards on December 19, 2005.

In its last time out, Tulane had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 88-71 loss at home to Akron on Saturday, December 6. A season-high five players scored in double figures for the Green Wave led by Rowan Brumbaugh with 16 points. Asher Woods followed with 14 points while Josiah Moore recorded his first game of the season in double digits with 13 points off the bench. Curtis Williams Jr. and Tyler Ringgold rounded out the leaders for the Wave with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Brumbaugh and Williams each rank in the top 15 in The American in scoring this season. Brumbaugh rates tied for second averaging 18.78 points per game while Williams sits 14th at 14.56 points per contest.

The Green Wave duo is the only set of teammates in the conference to each have a 30-point performance this season. Brumbaugh tallied a career-high 33 against Texas State on November 8 and Williams posted a career-best 32 against Boston College on November 23.

Tougaloo College enters the contest on a four-game winning streak after earning an 81-75 win at Paul Quinn on December 6 to improve to 5-6 on the season. As a team, the Bulldogs are averaging 73.0 points per game on 47.0 percent shooting from the floor while allowing opponents to score 74.8 points per game on 43.3 percent from the field. Preseason HBCUAC First Team selection Antonio Patterson leads the Bulldogs this season averaging 20.5 points per game which ranks 29th in the NAIA.

The matchup between Tulane and Tougaloo will be the second matchup against a Division I opponent for the Bulldogs this season. On November 6 the Bulldogs lost 93-57 on the road at Southern Miss.

Following the game against Tougaloo College, the Wave will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the Jack Jones Classic on Saturday, December 13. Tulane will square off against UC San Diego in the final contest of the day at 11 p.m. CT at Lee's Family Forum.

