Tulane Men in Birmingham this Afternoon vs. UAB

Tulane University men's basketball hits the road this weekend for a rematch with the UAB Blazers in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday afternoon. The Green Wave lost the previous matchup against UAB this season falling 82-69 at home on January 14. The game between the Wave and the Blazers is set to tipoff at 1 p.m. on ESPNU. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket.



This marks the 43rd all-time meeting between Tulane and UAB with the Green Wave trailing the series 14-28. The Wave holds a 6-14 record on the road against the Blazers after dropping each of the last two meetings in Bartow Arena. The last time Tulane earned a victory on the road against UAB was an 86-80 win on February 15, 2014. In the Green Wave's last trip to Birmingham to face the Blazers it suffered a 69-81 defeat on January 7, 2025.

Green Wave Hot off Best Half of Ball This Year

In its last time out, Tulane used a 20-4 run early in the second half to defeat Temple 77-66 at home on February 11. The Green Wave connected at a stellar 68.4 percent from the floor while holding the Owls to just 37.0 percent shooting in the second half. Across the full contest the Wave limited Temple to its worst shooting performance of the season at 33.0 percent. Four players scored in double figures for Tulane led by a career-high 22 points from Tyler Ringgold.

Brumbaugh Closing in on History

Redshirt junior Rowan Brumbaugh is 16 points away from becoming the 40th player in program history to score 1,000 points in their Tulane career. In his Green Wave career, he is averaging 17.0 points per game across 58 games. Brumbaugh surpassed 1,000 points for his collegiate career earlier this season against Louisiana Tech on December 17. He has totaled 1,241 points in his collegiate career including 984 for the Wave.

Blazers on a Roll of Late

UAB enters the game on a two-game winning streak after defeating Tulsa 68-63 on the road on February 11 to improve to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in league play. The Blazers hold a 1-5 record at home in conference play this season averaging 73.0 points on 38.4 percent shooting while allowing opponents to score 81.2 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting.

Four players average double figures in scoring for UAB - Chance Westry (14.9), Jacob Meyer (13.4), Daniel Rivera (11.8), and Kyeron Lindsay-Martin (11.5). Westry leads the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.70) and ranks second in assists per game with 4.8.

Following the game at UAB, Tulane will make the trip to Denton, Texas, to square off with North Texas on Thursday, February 19. The rematch between the Green Wave and the Mean Green is set for an 8 p.m. tipoff on ESPN2.