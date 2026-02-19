Tulane Men in Denton as Revenge Tour Continues vs. North Texas

The Tulane men look for their third-straight win on Thursday when it travels to Denton, Texas, for a rematch with North Texas. The Green Wave dropped the previous meeting against the Mean Green 63-71 at home on January 18.

We spoke to coach Ron Hunter about the Wave's revenge tour, how the team's offense has started to shine, and how a change in the starting lineup has had a domino effect on his team.

The above interview can also be viewed on our YouTube channel. If you'd like to see this specific interview, you can click here.

In its last time out, Tulane earned its second consecutive victory by holding on to defeat UAB 55-54 in Birmingham on February 15. The Green Wave held the Blazers to season-lows in points (54) and field goals made (20) while also limiting UAB to its worst shooting performance from beyond the arc at just 14.8 percent (4-27).

North Texas enters the game on a three-game winning streak after defeating Temple 65-62 on the road also on February 15.

The game between the Wave and the Mean Green is set to tipoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics