Tulane Men in Denton as Revenge Tour Continues vs. North Texas
In this story:
The Tulane men look for their third-straight win on Thursday when it travels to Denton, Texas, for a rematch with North Texas. The Green Wave dropped the previous meeting against the Mean Green 63-71 at home on January 18.
We spoke to coach Ron Hunter about the Wave's revenge tour, how the team's offense has started to shine, and how a change in the starting lineup has had a domino effect on his team.
The above interview can also be viewed on our YouTube channel. If you'd like to see this specific interview, you can click here. Remember to Like and Subscribe.
In its last time out, Tulane earned its second consecutive victory by holding on to defeat UAB 55-54 in Birmingham on February 15. The Green Wave held the Blazers to season-lows in points (54) and field goals made (20) while also limiting UAB to its worst shooting performance from beyond the arc at just 14.8 percent (4-27).
North Texas enters the game on a three-game winning streak after defeating Temple 65-62 on the road also on February 15.
The game between the Wave and the Mean Green is set to tipoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.