Tulane Men Look to End Two-Game Losing Streak in Boca Raton

Tulane University men's basketball will look to snap its two-game skid when it visits the Florida Atlantic Owls in Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday night. The Green Wave holds a 3-0 record in true road games so far this season including a 2-0 mark in conference play.

The game between the Wave and the Owls is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket with the Voice of the Green Wave Corey Gloor or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.

This marks the 11th all-time meeting between Tulane and Florida Atlantic and the second this season. The Green Wave has won three-straight against the Owls to lead the overall series 8-2. In the first matchup this season the Wave defeated Florida Atlantic 69-66 in New Orleans on January 4 to improve to 5-1 at home. Tulane holds a 2-1 record against the Owls in Boca Raton, Florida, but has not beaten the Owls on the road since earning a 79-64 win on February 20, 1996. The last time the two teams met in Florida the Green Wave lost 73-79 on March 2, 2024.

Two Game Losing Streak

In its last time out, Tulane dropped its second consecutive game when it suffered a 71-63 loss at home to North Texas on January 18. Rowan Brumbaugh and Curtis Williams Jr. were the only two players for the Green Wave to finish with double figures in scoring. Brumbaugh ended with a game-high 22 points and matched a career-best with seven rebounds while Williams added 15 points with five made three-pointers.

Previous to that UNT loss, the Green Wave lost by 13 to UAB at Fogelman Arena. In those two losses, Tulane shot an abysmal 36% combined from the field. In addition, the Wave was out-rebounded by double-digits in both contests, something senior center Percy Daniels says needs to change, and it all begins with two words.

"Energy and effort, from everybody on the court" Daniels told us. And the senior from Baton Rouge was number specific. "If we want to win the game, we've got to get at least ten rebounds from our guards. It's everybody on the court giving their all."

Daniels has been playing on a bum leg for the last two weeks. The Tulane center said it was one of those friendly fire kind of injuries during practice.

"The way it happened," Daniels remembered, "I was running down the court, and I stepped on the back of somebody's foot. I knew it was pretty bad right away."

Even though he needs a few weeks off the leg for it to heal completely, that's not happening.

"There's no rest right now," Daniels told us. "It's crunch time right now."

Scouting the Owls of FAU

Florida Atlantic enters the Wednesday's contest on a four-game winning streak after defeating Temple on the road 79-73 on January 18. The Owls hold an 8-1 record at home so far this season including a 3-0 mark in conference play. In their home building this season Florida Atlantic is outscoring their opponents 91.4-68.8 while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor.

The trio of Devin Vanterpool, Kanaan Carlyle, and Isaiah Elohim each average double figures in scoring to lead the Florida Atlantic offense. Vanterpool leads the team with 15.4 points per game followed by 14.9 from Carlyle and 11.6 from Elohim.

Following the contest against Florida Atlantic, Tulane will make the trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face the Charlotte 49ers on Sunday, January 25. The matchup between the Green Wave and the 49ers is slated for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics