Tulane Men Look to Stretch their AAC Record to 3-0 at UTSA

The Tulane men's basketball team has started 2025-26 on a tear. The Green Wave stands at 11-4 for the season, 2-0 in American Conference play. Saturday afternoon, Ron Hunter's troops are in Texas to play the bottom of the AAC barrel, Texas-San Antonio. The Road Runners are on an eight-game skid standing at 4-11 on the year, losing all three of their AAC games.

Despite UTSA's lack of victories, coach Ron Hunter knows a road conference game is still just that: an American Conference game on another team's court.

"Regardless of the record, or who you play, it's a long conference season," Hunter told the media Friday. "To fight for a championship, you've got to get as many road wins as you can get. They're (UTSA) going to have their backs against the wall."

The Green Wave has been able to claim victories in each of its first two American Conference games. With a victory Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, the Wave will open the season with three straight conference victories, something that hasn't happened since the 1996-97 season.

Hunter believes his team excelling on the defensive side of the ball has led Tulane to where it stands now.

"One of the things I'm excited about," Hunter said, "is our defense is playing at such a high level. If we continue to do that, it helps you (especially) on the road."

Tulane is sitting in the fourth spot in the American in forcing their opponents to turnover the ball, averaging garnering 12.3-turnovers per game.

"What we've just got to do is play 40-minutes of great defense and make shots," Hunter explained when talking about his team's modus operandi for this season. "We understand what our formula for winning is: if we take care of the ball and play at our pace regardless of what the other teams do, we have a chance of winning every night."

To win, last time out, the Green Wave held the high-flying Florida Atlantic team to its second lowest offensive output of the season. Tulane held FAU to only 66-points. The Owls had cleared the century mark in three of their previous five games. With that victory, Hunter won his 100-game as coach of the Tulane Green Wave, something he does not take for granted.

"Three different schools, we've won 100-games (or more)," Hunter said when we asked him how it felt. "The consistency, the great staff I have, it's a blessing. I love doing it here (at Tulane), because 80% of the people said I shouldn't take this job, (but) all I care about is getting 101."

Tulane and UTSA match up Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. from the Convocation Center on the Texas-San Antonio campus. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on The Ticket 106.7.