Tulane Men on the Road Today at Memphis

Tulane University men's basketball hits the road this weekend to take on the Memphis Tigers on Sunday afternoon inside FedEx Forum. The Green Wave aims to bounce back into the win column against the Tigers and snap its current five-game losing streak.

The game between the Wave and the Tigers is set to tipoff at 2 p.m. this afternoon on ESPN2. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket.

Tulane-Memphis Have a History

This marks the 80th all-time meeting between Tulane and Memphis with the Green Wave trailing the series 14-65 including three-straight losses. The Wave holds a 4-37 record on the road against the Tigers with its last victory in Memphis coming on February 4, 2023, by a final score of 90-89. The last time Tulane defeated Memphis in the overall series was an 81-79 win on January 21, 2024, in New Orleans. The Green Wave is 4-9 against the Tigers in the Ron Hunter era.

The Green Wave holds a 3-2 record this season in true road games including a 2-2 mark in conference play. Tulane is averaging 74.8 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc on the road. Rowan Brumbaugh has paced the attack on the road for the Wave averaging 22.0 points on 50.8 percent shooting.

Last Time Out for the Wave

In its last time out, Tulane suffered its fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday falling 97-83 at home to South Florida. The offensive glass proved to be consequential in the loss for the Green Wave as the Bulls outscored Tulane by 26 in second chance points. All five starters finished with double figures in scoring led by the duo of Asher Woods and Tyler Ringgold with 14 points apiece. Rowan Brumbaugh and Curtis Williams Jr. each added while Luke Rasmussen posted a career-high 11.

Scouting the Tigers

Memphis enters the Sunday's game with a 10-10 overall record and a 5-3 mark in conference play after clobbering Florida Atlantic 92-65 at home on Thursday, January 29. The Tigers have performed well at home so far this season holding a 9-2 record in the FedEx Forum including a 4-0 mark against conference opponents. The Tigers' average margin of victory in those contests is 16-points.

As a team Memphis leads the American in field goal percentage defense holding opponents to 40.8 percent shooting and steals averaging 9.55 per game. The Tigers also rank 15th in the country in steals.

Dug McDaniel is the only player Memphis averaging double figures this season scoring 13.9 points per game. He also leads the conference in steals (2.2) and rates third in assists (4.8).

Following the game at Memphis, Tulane will return to Uptown to host Wichita State on Sunday, February 8. The contest between the Green Wave and the Shockers is schedule for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics