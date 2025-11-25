Tulane Men Overcome Boston College in OT, 93-90
Curtis Williams Jr. and Rowan Brumbaugh helped Tulane men's basketball (4-2) survive an overtime thriller over Boston College (3-4) 93-90 on Sunday night at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The duo combined for 59 of the Green Wave's 93 points to secure the program's overtime win since February 2, 2024, over Temple 92-80.
With the win, the Wave improved 2-3 all-time in the Charleston Classic and 2-1 away from home so far this season. The victory also marked the program's first over a current team from the Atlantic Coast Conference since defeating Cal 84-81 at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California, on November 22, 2023.
As a team Tulane connected at a 51.7 percent (31-60) clip from the field and dominated the paint outscoring the Eagles 48-28 around the rim. The Wave also won the battle for second chance points (15-14), points off turnovers (17-10), and bench points (22-15).
Williams Has Career-High Numbers
Williams and Brumbaugh carried the load offensively for the Green Wave in the victory over Boston College. Williams led all scorers in the contest with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting including four made three-pointers. The junior also led the Wave on the glass with a career-best nine boards. Brumbaugh stuffed the stat sheet finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The performance by the Washington, D.C., native marks the 36th consecutive game he has scored in double figures and his 12th career game with 20-plus points.
Tulane saw key contributions from several other players as well throughout the back-and-forth contest. Josiah Moore posted nine points and four board followed by Percy Daniels with eight points, seven rebounds, and a block. Tyler Ringgold added six points and five rebounds while KJ Green and Scotty Middleton tallied five and four points, respectively.
First Half a Close One
In the first half it was the Wave that claimed initial control of the contest building a 16-6 advantage with 13:56 on the clock. Tulane maintained the lead through most of the opening frame until Boston College pulled in front for the first time with under a second remaining to put the Green Wave down 40-39 at the break.
The second half was much more of a back-and-forth affair as Tulane and the Eagles traded the lead nine times and met in a tie on six occasions. It was Boston College that made the first attempt to pull away as it led by six points with 7:32 to play, but the Wave methodically battled back into the game.
Brumbaugh converted a layup in the lane to put the Green Wave briefly back in front 73-72 with 2:22 remaining. The two teams traded the lead a couple of times over the next few possessions until Tulane eventually held an 81-77 lead with 14 seconds to play. The Eagles hung around just long enough to get a three-point shot from the halfcourt logo to fall in the closing seconds to send the game to overtime tied 83-83.
Overtime a Back-and-Forth Affair
In the extra period Boston College held the early advantage, but Tulane quickly answered each time the Eagles pulled in front. Williams gave the Green Wave its first lead in overtime with a three-pointer that was promptly answered on the other end. However, Williams had more in the bag for the Wave with a layup to put Tulane in the lead 92-90 with 1:08 to play. A free throw from Moore eventually it a three-point game and set up the Green Wave to get the final stop and secure the 93-90 victory.
Up next, Tulane will return home to Uptown to host Nicholls on Friday, November 28. The contest between the Wave and the Colonels will tipoff at 2 p.m. from Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics