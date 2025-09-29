Tulane Men's Basketball Announces Conference Schedule
Tulane University men's basketball announced its 2025-26 league schedule on Thursday in conjunction with the American Conference league office. The 18-game conference slate will feature nine games against teams that played in a postseason tournament last season with five of those matchups being played in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
The Green Wave will open conference play on the road for the second consecutive season with a trip to East Carolina on Wednesday, December 31. On Sunday, January 4, Tulane will host Florida Atlantic in Uptown for its home opener of league competition. The Owls are one of four teams on the Green Wave's schedule to play in the 2025 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) along with North Texas, UAB, and Wichita State.
In the friendly confines of Fogelman in Devlin, the remainder of the season the Wave will play UAB (Jan. 14), North Texas (Jan. 18), South Florida (Jan. 28), Wichita State (Feb. 8), Temple (Feb. 11), Rice (Feb. 22), and Tulsa (Feb. 25). Tulane will conclude the regular season at home against the reigning American Conference champions Memphis Tigers on March 8.
On the road during the 2025-26 campaign the Green Wave will visit UTSA (Jan. 10), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 21), Charlotte (Jan. 25), Memphis (Feb. 1), UAB (Feb. 15), North Texas (Feb. 18), South Florida (March 1), and Temple (March 4). Tulane's matchup with Memphis in Uptown on Sunday, March 8, will also be senior day for the Wave as the program will honor its seniors Gregg Glenn III, Asher Woods, Percy Daniels, Jake Shapiro, and Davion Bradford.
Beginning this season, the 2026 American Men's Basketball Championship will feature the top 10 teams in a new five-day bracket format. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will advance directly to the semifinals, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will maintain byes to the quarterfinals. The No. 5 and No. 6 seeds will receive byes to the second round. The 2026 Championship will run Wednesday through Sunday, March 11-15 at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.
Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date. Your first look at the Green Wave will be an exhibition game, as TU hosts Centenary College of Louisiana to open the 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday, October 28, inside Fogelman in Devlin.
Tulane 2025-26 Men's Basketball Full Schedule
Oct. 28 Centenary College of Louisiana (Exhibition)
Nov. 3 Samford
Nov. 8 Texas State
Nov. 11 at Louisiana-Lafayette
Nov. 14 New Orleans
Nov. 21 vs. Utah State (Charleston Classic – Charleston, S.C.)
Nov. 23 vs. Davidson/Boston College (Charleston Classic – Charleston, S.C.)
Nov. 28 Nicholls State
Dec. 2 Grambling State
Dec. 6 Akron
Dec. 10 Tougaloo College
Dec. 13 vs. UC San Diego (Jack Jones Classic – Las Vegas, Nev.)
Dec. 17 Louisiana Tech
Dec. 20 Portland State
Dec. 31 at East Carolina*
Jan. 4 Florida Atlantic*
Jan. 10 at UTSA*
Jan. 14 UAB*
Jan. 18 North Texas*
Jan. 21 at Florida Atlantic*
Jan. 25 at Charlotte*
Jan. 28 South Florida*
Feb. 1 at Memphis*
Feb. 8 Wichita State*
Feb. 11 Temple*
Feb. 15 at UAB*
Feb. 18 at North Texas*
Feb. 22 Rice*
Feb. 25 Tulsa*
Mar. 1 at South Florida*
Mar. 4 at Temple*
Mar. 8 Memphis*
Mar. 11-15 American Conference Tournament (Birmingham, Ala. – Legacy Arena at the BJCC)
* designates American Conference games
Courtesy Tulane Athletics