Tulane Men's Basketball on the Road to South Carolina for Tourney Play
The Tulane men's basketball will look to bounce back into the win column Friday afternoon as it begins the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic against Utah State at TD Arena. The Green Wave will be making its second appearance in program history in the Charleston Classic, following a 1-2 performance at the tournament in 2009.
Tulane will compete in the Lowcountry Bracket of the Charleston Classic with Boston College, Davidson, and Utah State. While this marks the Green Wave's second appearance in the tournament, Davidson will tie the tournament record for the most appearances making its fifth which matches Clemson who will be playing in the Palmetto Bracket this season. Meanwhile, Boston College will also be making its second trip to the tournament and Utah State will make its first appearance.
The game between the Wave and the Aggies is set to tipoff at 12 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket.
This marks the first meeting in 51 years and just the fourth all-time meeting between Tulane and Utah State with the Green Wave trailing the series 1-2. The two programs have never met on a neutral court as the Wave is 1-1 in New Orleans and 0-1 in Logan, Utah, against the Aggies. Tulane's lone victory in the series against Utah State came on January 6, 1973, by a final score of 91-80.
In its last time out, the Green Wave suffered its first defeat of the season after a rough shooting night against New Orleans resulted in a 63-85 loss on Friday, November 14. Tulane shot just 11.1 percent (3-27) from beyond the arc against the Privateers which marked the worst shooting performance from downtown by the Wave since shooting 7.1 percent (1-14) in an 88-71 win over Northwestern on November 9, 2023.
Rowan Brumbaugh led only two players in double figures for the Green Wave against New Orleans. The junior guard finished with 18 points to record his 34th consecutive game with double-digits dating back to November 19, 2024, against Bethune-Cookman. Curtis Williams Jr. was the other player in double figures for Tulane with 10 points.
Utah State enters the Charleston Classic unbeaten holding a 4-0 record that includes a 1-0 mark in neutral site contests with an 80-77 win over VCU in Frisco, Texas. Through November 18 the Aggies rank 12th in the nation in steals per game (12.0), 26th in assists per game (19.8), and 27th in fastbreak points (20.25).
Five players average double figures in scoring so far this season for Utah State with MJ Collins Jr. and Garry Clark leading the way. Collins paces the Aggies averaging 16.3 points per game while Clark follows averaging a double-double with 14.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Following the game against the Aggies, the Green Wave will face either Boston College or Davidson on Sunday, November 23. With a win against Utah State, Tulane will play at 8 p.m. CT or 5 p.m. CT with a loss.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics