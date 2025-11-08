Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Men's Basketball to Host Texas State this Afternoon

The Green Wave team entertains Texas State in Fogelman at 1:00 today.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Senior Guard Asher Woods in Fogelman Arena
Tulane Senior Guard Asher Woods in Fogelman Arena / Tulane Athletics
Tulane University men's basketball will aim for its fourth consecutive 2-0 start on Saturday afternoon when it welcomes Texas State inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave has started each of the past three seasons and five of its six seasons under Head CoachRon Hunter with a 2-0 record.

The game between the Wave and the Bobcats is set to tipoff at 1 p.m.

This marks just the third all-time meeting between Tulane and Texas State with the Green Wave falling in both previous meetings. The Wave is 0-1 at home against the Bobcats losing in the most recent matchup in the series 66-69 in overtime on December 23, 2016, in New Orleans.

The Green Wave is 90-62 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt including a 62-23 mark at home. Tulane went 2-0 against the Sun Belt last season with wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss. The Wave has won five games in a row against teams from the Sun Belt with its last loss coming on December 8, 2018, at South Alabama 90-81.

Wave 1-0 to Start for the 7th Straight Time

In its last time out, Tulane shot the lights out to defeat Samford 85-72 to earn its seventh consecutive season opening victory on Monday in Uptown. The Green Wave connected at a blistering 58.5 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc against the Bulldogs.

.Asher Woods and Curtis Williams Jr. led the way for the Wave with career performances as Woods finished with a career-high 24 points and Williams posted a career-best 22 on 9-of-9 shooting including 4-of-4 from deep.

Bobcats Split their First Two Contests

Texas State enters the game with a 1-1 record on the season after defeating Texas A&M - San Antonio 114-55 at home on Wednesday. The Bobcats are averaging 81.0 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the floor and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc through two games this season.

The trio of Mark Drone, Franck Emmou, and Dimp Pernell lead the attack for the Bobcats. Drone averages a team-high 11.5 points per game followed by 10.5 from Emmou and 10.0 from Pernell.

Following the contest against Texas State, the Green Wave will hit the road for the first time this season to visit Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday, November 11. Tipoff between the in-state foes is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

