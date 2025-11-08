Tulane Men's Basketball to Host Texas State this Afternoon
Tulane University men's basketball will aim for its fourth consecutive 2-0 start on Saturday afternoon when it welcomes Texas State inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave has started each of the past three seasons and five of its six seasons under Head CoachRon Hunter with a 2-0 record.
The game between the Wave and the Bobcats is set to tipoff at 1 p.m.
This marks just the third all-time meeting between Tulane and Texas State with the Green Wave falling in both previous meetings. The Wave is 0-1 at home against the Bobcats losing in the most recent matchup in the series 66-69 in overtime on December 23, 2016, in New Orleans.
The Green Wave is 90-62 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt including a 62-23 mark at home. Tulane went 2-0 against the Sun Belt last season with wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss. The Wave has won five games in a row against teams from the Sun Belt with its last loss coming on December 8, 2018, at South Alabama 90-81.
Wave 1-0 to Start for the 7th Straight Time
In its last time out, Tulane shot the lights out to defeat Samford 85-72 to earn its seventh consecutive season opening victory on Monday in Uptown. The Green Wave connected at a blistering 58.5 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc against the Bulldogs.
.Asher Woods and Curtis Williams Jr. led the way for the Wave with career performances as Woods finished with a career-high 24 points and Williams posted a career-best 22 on 9-of-9 shooting including 4-of-4 from deep.
Bobcats Split their First Two Contests
Texas State enters the game with a 1-1 record on the season after defeating Texas A&M - San Antonio 114-55 at home on Wednesday. The Bobcats are averaging 81.0 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the floor and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc through two games this season.
The trio of Mark Drone, Franck Emmou, and Dimp Pernell lead the attack for the Bobcats. Drone averages a team-high 11.5 points per game followed by 10.5 from Emmou and 10.0 from Pernell.
Following the contest against Texas State, the Green Wave will hit the road for the first time this season to visit Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday, November 11. Tipoff between the in-state foes is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
Courtesy of Tulane Athletics