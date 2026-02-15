Tulane Men Squeak by UAB, 55-54, for 2nd Straight Victory

Looking to avenge a 13-point defeat at the hands of UAB a month ago in Fogelman Arena, the Tulane men's defense came to play again against Alabama-Birmingham. Add to that an impressive offensive effort in the first half that lead to double-digit advantages, and the Green Wave was able to make it a two-game win streak, three victories out of the last four games, as the Wave slipped by the Blazers, 55-54.

First Half: Tulane 36 - UAB 26

In what has become the bell cow for this 2025-26 Tulane team, it was another outstanding defensive effort for the Green Wave in half number one. At the 3-minute mark, TU was holding UAB to less than 30% from the field. By the end of the first 20-minutes of play, the Blazers had improved to 35% from the field, but only hitting 2-of-the-8 three-pointers they launched. Tulane was near the 50% mark at that same 3-minute mark, cooling off a bit by the end of the 1st half hitting 42%. Their three-pointers were falling, though, sinking 6-of-16, especially Scotty Middleton, who sank three of the four from beyond the arc that he put up.

The Wave took the lead at the 11:20 mark, building it up as much as a 15-point advantage at 3:08 with a Rowan Brumbaugh layup.

Guards Brumbaugh and Asher Woods each poured in 11 to lead all scorers. The pair also accounted for 5-of-the-7 assists dished out by the Wave in period one, Woods having three. Middleton popped in those three tres we mentioned for all of his 9-points.

Rebounding was pretty much even. Though Tulane lead by the slightest of margins for most of the 1st half, UAB held a one board advantage by the end of the first half, 19-18.

Final: Tulane 55 - UAB 54

The final period began for both teams with what seemed like a lid on the basket. Missed three-pointers, free throws, and layups abounded before Middleton continued his three-point barrage, hitting his fourth out of the five he had put up over 4-minutes into the half. By the media timeout, Tulane was shooting 30%, UAB 26% from the field.

Over the next two minutes, the Blazers went on a 7-0 run up to the media timeout, shortening the Tulane lead to a 45-39 advantage. The Wave continued to miss shots from outside and under the basket during the run, hitting a drought of over two minutes before a Brumbaugh layup. The TU lead dwindled to the slimmest of margins with 6:55 to go with a UAB layup, but a layup by KJ Greene followed by a Brumbaugh tip in on a missed Curtis Williams Jr layup got the Green Wave back up by 5 at the media timeout, 6:01 to go in the game.

Tulane hung on to a slim lead through the last five minutes of the game because of scoring droughts by both teams: TU for just over four minutes, UAB for over 4-and-a-half.

With :40 on the 2nd half clock and Tulane hanging on to a 55-52 lead, UAB missed back-to-back three point attempts to tie the score, but got the offensive rebound each time. Then, with :15 on the scoreboard, the Blazers called their final timeout, setting up another missed tres. On the rebound, Brumbaugh fouls, giving UAB the ball out of bounds with :12 left. Two more missed three pointers, but an offensive tip-in at the buzzer by UAB gave us the final, a Tulane one-point win, 55-54.

Another stellar defensive effort by the Wave, holding Alabama-Birmingham to only 32% of the 63-shots the Blazers put up from the field. That includes only 15% of the 27-three pointers launched. The boards, however, belonged to UAB, a 47-36 advantage, 17 of those on the offensive end.

Brumbaugh led the Wave with 17-points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out 4-assists. Woods chimed in with 14-points, and Middleton with 12, all of Scotty's points coming from beyond the three-point arc. Middleton led TU on the boards with nine.

Tulane ups its season record to 15-10 and evens its American Conference numbers at 6-and-6. With the loss, UAB drops to 16-10 on the year, 7-6 in league play.

The Green Wave continue their Mardi Gras road trip on Thursday, as their revenge tour continues with TU visiting Denton to take on North Texas in a late 8:00 p.m. start. The game will be featured on ESPN2 and in New Orleans on The Ticket, 106.7 FM.