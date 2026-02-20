Tulane Men Storm Back to Make it 3-Straight Wins, 77-71 over North Texas
Down by four at the half, and after falling behind by as many as 15-points before the midway point of the second stanza, the Tulane men's basketball team stormed back, using driving layups, points off turnovers, and the free throw line to claim a 77-71 victory over North Texas.
Daniels with a Strategic Block
A potential game-tying layup with 56-seconds to go in the game was smacked away by center Percy Daniels. At the time, the senior had four fouls. The Green Wave turned that into an Asher Woods layup, followed by a pair of Woods free throws to seal the deal.
The Wave went on an 8-0 run in the game's final 2-minutes and 21-seconds to put away UNT, hitting four of their last five shots from the field, while North Texas only hit 1-of-their-final-8 field goals.
Wave Defense & Offense Shine
The Green Wave earned 15-points off the dozen turnovers Tulane forced UNT into making.
Tulane outshot their opponents, hitting 46% of their 56-attempts, including 8-22 from beyond the arc. The Mean Green only put up a dozen threes, hitting four of them for the game.
North Texas won the rebounding battle, 38-33.
Four Hit Double Digits for the Wave
Leading the way for the Green Wave, Rowan Brumbaugh with 17-points, though the junior guard didn't hit either of the threes he put up in the game, Brumbaugh was 5-of-10 from the field, 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Woods had 16-points, going 6-of-9 from the field, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, and making both his free throws to ice the contest with 11-seconds remaining. Scotty Middleton continued his scorching run through the American, getting 15-points, hitting 4-of-his-6 three pointers. Tyler Ringgold had a dozen points.
Tulane on a Roll
Winners of three straight and four of their last five, the Green Wave now stand at 15-10 for the year, and most importantly 6-6 in American Conference play, placing Tulane in the 8th slot in AAC standings. The top ten teams head to the league post-season tournament.
The Wave have six games remaining on their schedule. Next up, a Sunday afternoon home game against Rice. Tipoff at 1:00 p.m. in Fogelman Arena.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.