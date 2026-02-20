Tulane Men Storm Back to Make it 3-Straight Wins, 77-71 over North Texas

Down by four at the half, and after falling behind by as many as 15-points before the midway point of the second stanza, the Tulane men's basketball team stormed back, using driving layups, points off turnovers, and the free throw line to claim a 77-71 victory over North Texas.

Daniels with a Strategic Block

A potential game-tying layup with 56-seconds to go in the game was smacked away by center Percy Daniels. At the time, the senior had four fouls. The Green Wave turned that into an Asher Woods layup, followed by a pair of Woods free throws to seal the deal.

The Wave went on an 8-0 run in the game's final 2-minutes and 21-seconds to put away UNT, hitting four of their last five shots from the field, while North Texas only hit 1-of-their-final-8 field goals.

Wave Defense & Offense Shine

The Green Wave earned 15-points off the dozen turnovers Tulane forced UNT into making.

Tulane outshot their opponents, hitting 46% of their 56-attempts, including 8-22 from beyond the arc. The Mean Green only put up a dozen threes, hitting four of them for the game.

North Texas won the rebounding battle, 38-33.

Four Hit Double Digits for the Wave

Leading the way for the Green Wave, Rowan Brumbaugh with 17-points, though the junior guard didn't hit either of the threes he put up in the game, Brumbaugh was 5-of-10 from the field, 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Woods had 16-points, going 6-of-9 from the field, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, and making both his free throws to ice the contest with 11-seconds remaining. Scotty Middleton continued his scorching run through the American, getting 15-points, hitting 4-of-his-6 three pointers. Tyler Ringgold had a dozen points.

Tulane on a Roll

Winners of three straight and four of their last five, the Green Wave now stand at 15-10 for the year, and most importantly 6-6 in American Conference play, placing Tulane in the 8th slot in AAC standings. The top ten teams head to the league post-season tournament.

The Wave have six games remaining on their schedule. Next up, a Sunday afternoon home game against Rice. Tipoff at 1:00 p.m. in Fogelman Arena.