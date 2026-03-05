Tulane Men Visit Temple to Close Out Road Regular Season
In this story:
Tulane University men's basketball aims to end its two-game skid as it visits the Temple Owls on Thursday night, March 5. The Green Wave holds a 14-7 record against teams with an Owl mascot in the Ron Hunter era including a 3-1 mark this season. The game between the Wave and the Owls is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket.
Ron Hunter's Words
Tulane has two regular season games remaining before the American Conference tournament, that begins on March 11th in Birmingham. We caught up with head coach Ron Hunter before the team left for Philadelphia, as the Green Wave prepares for their final road game against Temple tonight.
To view this interview on our YouTube Channel, you can click on this link here. Please subscribe and like so we can grow to bring you more content like this.
Williams a Hot Commodity
Tulane junior Curtis Williams Jr has been the team's point leader in its last two games against the American's top teams, going a solid 7-of-17 from the three point line, scoring 16 and 27 respectively against Tulsa and South Florida. Williams talked to us before the team headed to Philadelphia for tonight's game.
To view this interview on our YouTube Channel, you can click on this link here. Please subscribe and like so we can grow to bring you more content like this.
Scouting the Owls
Temple enters the matchup on a six-game losing streak after falling at home to Rice 80-74 on March 1 on to drop to 15-14 overall and 7-9 in conference play. The Owls have lost three consecutive games at home and hold a 9-6 record overall at home this season including a 3-5 mark against league opponents.So far this season Temple protects the rock better than any team in the conference ranking sixth in the nation averaging just 9.0 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, four players average double figures in scoring for the Owls led by Derrian Ford with 18.1 points per game which rates fourth in the league.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.