Tulane Men Visit Temple to Close Out Road Regular Season

Tulane University men's basketball aims to end its two-game skid as it visits the Temple Owls on Thursday night, March 5. The Green Wave holds a 14-7 record against teams with an Owl mascot in the Ron Hunter era including a 3-1 mark this season. The game between the Wave and the Owls is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket.

Ron Hunter's Words

Tulane has two regular season games remaining before the American Conference tournament, that begins on March 11th in Birmingham. We caught up with head coach Ron Hunter before the team left for Philadelphia, as the Green Wave prepares for their final road game against Temple tonight.

Williams a Hot Commodity

Tulane junior Curtis Williams Jr has been the team's point leader in its last two games against the American's top teams, going a solid 7-of-17 from the three point line, scoring 16 and 27 respectively against Tulsa and South Florida. Williams talked to us before the team headed to Philadelphia for tonight's game.

Scouting the Owls

Temple enters the matchup on a six-game losing streak after falling at home to Rice 80-74 on March 1 on to drop to 15-14 overall and 7-9 in conference play. The Owls have lost three consecutive games at home and hold a 9-6 record overall at home this season including a 3-5 mark against league opponents.So far this season Temple protects the rock better than any team in the conference ranking sixth in the nation averaging just 9.0 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, four players average double figures in scoring for the Owls led by Derrian Ford with 18.1 points per game which rates fourth in the league.

