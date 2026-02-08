Tulane Men Welcome Wichita State to Fogelman Today
Tulane University men's basketball returns home this weekend to host Wichita State inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Sunday. The Green Wave holds an 8-5 record at home so far this season including a 1-3 mark in conference play.
The game between the Wave and the Shockers is set to tipoff at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket with the Voice of the Green Wave Corey Gloor or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.
This marks the 14th all-time meeting between Tulane and Wichita State with the Green Wave trailing the series 5-8. The Wave lost the only meeting between the two programs last season 67-78 in Wichita on February 23, 2025. Tulane holds a 2-3 record at home against the Shockers including the last win for the Green Wave in the series which came on March 8, 2024, by a final score of 85-75. In the Ron Hunter era at Tulane the Wave is 5-5 against the Shockers.
In games the Green Wave has won this season the team is averaging 76.1 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.5 percent from three, and 78.5 percent from the free throw line. The leading trio for Tulane in the winning efforts has been Rowan Brumbaugh with 19.8 points per game followed by Asher Woods at 13.7 and Curtis Williams Jr. at 13.0.
Upset in Memphis
In its last time out, Tulane snapped its five-game losing streak on a game-winning layup from Brumbaugh to defeat Memphis 78-76 on the road on Sunday, February 1. Brumbaugh and Woods led the offensive attack for the Green Wave against the Tigers as Brumbaugh finished with 27 points and Woods added 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Brumbaugh hit what would be the game-winning layup by driving coast-to-coast to score with six seconds left.
The game-winning bucket by Brumbaugh at Memphis was the fifth time Tulane has scored go-ahead points in the final 90 seconds to win the game. Brumbaugh and Woods have each accounted for two of the go-ahead scores while Williams is responsible for the other. The five games the Wave secured victory in the final 90 seconds were Boston College (Nov. 23), Grambling (Dec. 2), Portland State (Dec. 20), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 4), and Memphis (Feb. 1).
Scouting the Shockers
Wichita State enters the Sunday's game with a 14-9 overall record and a 6-4 mark in conference play after defeating Charlotte 74-64 at home on Wednesday, February 4. The Shockers hold a 3-4 record this season in true road games including a 2-3 mark against league opponents. In those games the Shockers are averaging 77.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field.
Kenyon Giles leads the offensive charge for Wichita State averaging 18.35 points per game which ranks third in the conference. He also second in the league in three pointers per game (3.43) and third in three-point percentage (40.5).
Following the game against Wichita State, Tulane will host Temple on Wednesday, February 11. The contest between the Green Wave and the Owls is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tip on ESPN+.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
