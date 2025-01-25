Tulane Uses Monster Second Half To Earn Bounce Back Win Against Rice
Tulane is not on the radar for the NCAA Tournament right now.
If they're going to be part of the March Madness field, they'll need to win the AAC Tournament, something that will become much easier to accomplish the more victories they stack during the regular season.
The Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 American) were able to do that on Saturday with their, 82-71, bounce back win against the Rice Owls (11-9, 2-5).
It's hard to know what to expect out of Tulane when they hit the court since they are relying on so many young players and transfers this year, but when things are clicking, it's clear they're one of the top teams in the conference.
Early on, it looked like that was the case.
The Green Wave and Owls traded baskets to begin the first half, but after taking a 10-9 lead at the 13:53 mark, Tulane was able to get some separation to hold an eight-point advantage with under eight minutes remaining.
But, Rice responded.
Three minutes later, they tied things up at 28 and even took a two-point lead after the four-minute TV timeout. That set up a sprint to the locker room which the Owls won, leading 37-36 at halftime.
Adversity hasn't always treated Tulane well. However, they were a different team when they came out for the second half.
They retook the lead with 18:22 left in the game, and after Rice tied things up at 39 apiece, Kaleb Banks hit a jumper to put the Green Wave up with 15:54 remaining, something they never relinquished.
Tulane was able to cruise to an important road victory that was a bounce back from their home loss against Temple (12-7, 4-2) that took place on Sunday.
It was an all-around impressive showing from the Green Wave. All five of their starters scored in double figures. Mari Jordan joined them off the bench with 10 points.
Greg Glenn III led the way for Tulane with 17, followed by Asher Woods with 13 points and the trio of Banks, Rowan Brumbaugh and Kam Williams who had 11 each.
Denver Anglin hurt them off the bench with a game-high 27 points, but Rice was not able to get much going outside of him.
That's because the Green Wave held the Owls to 28.1% shooting from the field (18-64) and 25.6% from deep (10-39).
While Tulane wasn't good from 3-point range themselves, going 3-of-14 for 21.4%, they were effective from the field overall by shooting 51.8% (29-56).
After splitting their two road games on the week, the Green Wave will be at home for two straight.
Their next matchup is a huge one against Memphis (15-4, 5-1) on Jan. 30.
Tip off is set for 8 p.m. CT with the game broadcasted on ESPN2.