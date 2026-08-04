Tulane Offense’s Emphasis on TEs and RBs

Heading into Fall Ball, we have a decent idea of what the offense will look like regarding scheme. We know what Tulane head football coach Will Hall likes to run: a west coast, spread offense with great versatility in all skill positions. Tulane wants a bruiser in the RB room, but they also want a shifty play-maker. They’d want a sure-hands WR with great route running, but they also want one with blazing speed and great YAC potential.

The point is, TU’s offense demands versatility in all aspects. The two positions that we at On SI Tulane believe are of the utmost importance in the skill positions, are the tight ends and running backs.

A Tight End Room That Can do Anything

Coach Hall has emphasized this versatility. Embodying that philosophy is the 2026 tight end group, spear-headed by Ty Thompson and transfers Dawson Johnson and Vance Bolyard.

Hall said that he’d line up in mostly one-tight-end sets, with the ability to run two-tight-end sets to keep the defense guessing. In his spread, west-coast offense, he’ll be able to line up any of his guys anywhere depending on what he wants.

Maybe Hall will want to spread the offense and create mismatches in the slot. Lining up against a safety with Thompson, with his athleticism and length, he’ll be able to create separation against linebackers, and have a physical advantage over safeties.

What if Coach Hall wants to run the ball? Well he could throw Thompson in the slot to throw off the defense with Bolyard or Colby Simpson lined up to win the C-gap.

Speaking of the Running Game…

Turning our attention to the backfield, the running back room has received plenty of praise this year from not just us at On SI Tulane, but the TU program itself as well. Praised as one of the deepest rooms in the American, this group contains sharp movements with a rumble and tumble style of running across the board.

Proven names like Maurice “Mo” Turner and Jamauri McClure add familiarity to the group, while transfers DJ Dugar, Jaylin Lucas, and Johnnie Daniels add excitement and flare.

Coach Hall has referred to a “super back” position before, referring to a running back who can do everything. A guy who can split the tackles, bounce to the outside, catch the ball, and line up anywhere.

A guy who brings all of that and more is Lucas from Florida State. The Edna Karr graduate can be described as an “anomaly” not just for Tulane’s offense, but their special teams as well. He’s got great returning pedigree from his time at FSU and winning All-American honors at Indiana before that. Pairing it with great mobility he resembles guys like Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush. If you’re a Saints fan, that probably sounds like good news, and you’d be right.

A More Traditional Look

Shifting our eyes elsewhere, we’ll take a look at Maurice “Mo” Turner, who was meant to be the starter last year, before suffering a high ankle sprain early in the year. With a full off-season of recovery, Turner looks to show all of us why he was the choice last year, and why he’ll likely get starting privileges this year.

While Lucas contributes to that versatile “super-back” position, Turner Gives TU a heavy, more traditional running style. Turner will make his home in the trenches, splitting tackles while bouncing off defenders to establish a physical style of running.

That physical presence will open up the offense, allowing for multiple points of attack, which is exactly what Coach Hall wants. All in all, the goal of the previously mentioned positions are to add passing versatility to the attack, while also ensuring a classic and physical style of running the ball.