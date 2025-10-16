Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Offensive Line Named to 2025 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

The Tulane football team’s offensive line was recently named to the 2025 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, the Foundation for Teamwork and the Joe Moore Award revealed on Wednesday evening.

Doug Joubert

Tulane offensive line providing protection for quarterback Jack Retzlaff against Ole Miss, Sept. 20, 2025 / Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Tulane offensive line providing protection for quarterback Jack Retzlaff against Ole Miss, Sept. 20, 2025 / Courtesy Tulane Athletics

The Joe More Award recognizes college football’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit since its inception in 2015. The Joe Moore Award has recognized elite O-Line units for their unparalleled toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and ability to finish.

Tulane One of 24 Teams Nationally Recognized

Also earning a spot on this year’s midseason honor roll list are the O-lines of Air Force, Army, Alabama, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Navy, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington.

The award’s honor roll was officially unveiled during Wednesday's episode of “Trench Life” shown live on YouTube. The semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award will be announced on Nov. 5.

About the Joe Moore Award

The Joe Moore Award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, most notably for his work at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh. Coach Moore sent 52 players on to the NFL including Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert, Andy Heck, and others. The Joe Moore Award trophy is the largest trophy in college football, standing at a height of seven feet and weighing in at more than 800 pounds. The perpetual trophy is made available for display by the winning university until the conclusion of the following college football season.

Award Criteria and Selection Process

The Joe Moore Award Voting Committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing. The group is composed of 15 experts in offensive line play, including former linemen, coaches, talent evaluators, and qualified media analysts. Each week, they conduct in-depth analysis of game tape to assess both the fundamentals and subtleties of O-line performance. In addition, the committee occasionally reviews advanced data and analytics provided by Sports Info Solutions to provide valuable context in evaluating a broad range of talent and units.

Courtesy of Tulane Athletics

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

