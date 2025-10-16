Tulane Offensive Line Named to 2025 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll
The Joe More Award recognizes college football’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit since its inception in 2015. The Joe Moore Award has recognized elite O-Line units for their unparalleled toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and ability to finish.
Tulane One of 24 Teams Nationally Recognized
Also earning a spot on this year’s midseason honor roll list are the O-lines of Air Force, Army, Alabama, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Navy, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington.
The award’s honor roll was officially unveiled during Wednesday's episode of “Trench Life” shown live on YouTube. The semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award will be announced on Nov. 5.
About the Joe Moore Award
The Joe Moore Award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, most notably for his work at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh. Coach Moore sent 52 players on to the NFL including Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert, Andy Heck, and others. The Joe Moore Award trophy is the largest trophy in college football, standing at a height of seven feet and weighing in at more than 800 pounds. The perpetual trophy is made available for display by the winning university until the conclusion of the following college football season.
Award Criteria and Selection Process
The Joe Moore Award Voting Committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing. The group is composed of 15 experts in offensive line play, including former linemen, coaches, talent evaluators, and qualified media analysts. Each week, they conduct in-depth analysis of game tape to assess both the fundamentals and subtleties of O-line performance. In addition, the committee occasionally reviews advanced data and analytics provided by Sports Info Solutions to provide valuable context in evaluating a broad range of talent and units.
Courtesy of Tulane Athletics