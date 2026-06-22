Tulane Offensive Line Rebuilds...or is it Reloads?

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Over the last three weeks, we have taken a look at the Tulane quarterback situation, the Green Wave running back room and Wave receivers going into 2026. This week, it's the offensive line for the Fall.

Is It Rebuild or Reload?

In the College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss the Tulane frontline looked like this: Jordan Hall, Shadre' Hurst, Jack Hollifield, Derrick Graham, and Reese Baker. Only Baker is returning for the 2026 season. Graham, Hall, and Hollifield all played their last year of college ball. Hurst joined another former Greenie, Makhi Hughes in Houston to play for their old coach Willie Fritz. So, four of the five starters in Tulane's appearance in the CFP are no longer wearing the Olive Green and Blue.

So, Will Hall and his staff dipped into the transfer portal and dug out linemen with some size, speed, and experience, even bringing in a Division II lineman to shore up the trenches.

Returning Experience: Reese Baker

Tulane offensive lineman Reese Baker | Getty Images: Tyler Kaufman

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Reese Baker played in all fourteen games for the Green Wave, most important of which was his starting role against Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff game. Baker played the tackle slot and showed his speed and strength all season long. His presence is crucial to the offensive line's cohesiveness this Fall. He was a three-star prospect coming out of Madison Academy in Alabama.

Huge, Mobile: Tackle Ryan Mickow

Offensive Tackle Ryan Mickow | Boston College Football / Eddie Shabomardenly

Size matters. For Boston College transfer Ryan Mickow, he's got it aplenty. The redshirt junior stands 6' 7", 311-pounds. He played mostly special teams the last two seasons for the Eagles, but subbed in for injured tackles both in his freshman and sophomore years and played the entire Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Nebraska in his freshman year. Mickow was an All-State selection his senior year at St. Thomas Aquinas in Broward County, Florida.

A Year in Uptown, Ready to Contribute: Mitch Hodnett

Tulane offensive lineman Mitch Hodnett | Louisiana Football Magazine

After not playing his freshman year at TCU, Mitch Hodnett transferred to Tulane, redshirting in 2025. The Monroe, Louisiana native who prepped at Sterlington High School, primarily played left tackle for the Panthers. He also participated in track and field, finishing in the top five in the state shot put finals with a 48-2 in May 2023. Hodnett is expected to vie for playing time in Fall practices.

Coming Back Home: Robbie Pizzolato

Tulane offensive lineman Robbie Pizzolato | Nicholls Athletics

After playing two years down the bayou, Robbie Pizzolato comes back home to play his redshirt senior year for the Green Wave. The 6' 4", 307-pound offensive lineman has played tackle and guard. In his first year of playing at Nicholls, he made the Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American Third Team



Pizzolato prepped at John Curtis Christian School.

Stepping Up to D-1: Riley Rushing

Tulane offensive lineman Riley Rushing | Mars Hill Athletic

After two years at Division II's Mars Hill University, Riley Rushing makes the move up a notch to the Green Wave when he committed to Tulane in January after entering the portal in November, 2025. The 6' 3", 326-pound guard/tackle played in ten games for Mars Hill last season as a sophomore. He prepped at Milton High School in Georgia. Rushing has added some bulk since first entering college, putting another 30-pounds on his muscular frame in two years.

Getting a Lot of Action as a Frosh: Gavin Marks

Tulane offensive lineman Gavin Marks | Mercer Athletic

As a true freshman last season, Gavin Marks participated in all eleven games for Mercer last year, starting in ten of them, not allowing a sack. The 6' 3", 297-pounder played across the front line but anchored the center spot. He has shown good speed and agility for a big man. He was named to the FCS All-Freshman Team after his one year at Mercer. Marks prepped at Rolesville High School in North Carolina.

Building the Foundation

The offensive line is one that is built over time, even with transfers.

In addition to last year's returnee Baker,

R-Soph, Elijah Baker, 6' 3", 289-lbs

R-Fr, Juelz Baptiste, 6' 5", 339-lbs

R-Soph, Tristen Fortenberry, 6' 6", 307-lbs

R-Soph, Colin O'Carroll, 6' 2", 291-lbs

R-Fr, Gresham Perry, 6' 4", 321-lbs

R-Jr, Darion Reed, 6' 7", 331-lbs

R-So, Dominic Steward, 6' 5", 280-lbs

R-So, Leo Wulffraat, 6' 2" 235-lbs

R-Sr, John Bock II, 6' 3", 306-lbs

R-So, Jaxon Ducre, 6' 3", 248-lbs

and the Wave has a number of freshmen coming to Uptown:

Andre Amos Jr, 6' 5", 338-lbs

Tylan George, 6' 3", 339-lbs

Aiden Martin, 6' 5", 295-lbs

Brady Wyatt, 6' 6", 330-lbs

Tulane Stadium: A Century-Old Look Back

In celebration of this year being the 100th anniversary of the opening of old Tulane Stadium on the Uptown campus, we are looking back at the greatest athletes to grace the old field and beyond. Click on the links to see the On SI Tulane choices for the greatest quarterback, top running back, and top of the mountain wide receiver in the 100-plus years of Green Wave football.