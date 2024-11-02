Tulane Offensive Lineman Earning Social Media Attention After Thursday's Game
It was an all-around effort for the Tulane Green Wave to pick up its sixth straight win on Thursday as they dominated 34-3 against the Charlotte 49ers.
Since losing back-to-back games to ranked opponents, Tulane has looked like one of the toughest teams to play against in college football. Their recent win against the 49ers marks the 15th consecutive win against American Athletic Conference opponents in the regular season, the longest streak in the country.
The team finished the day with 431 yards of total offense, did not commit a turnover, and only allowed two sacks on the night—a big day for the Green Wave’s offensive line.
Multiple times in Thursday’s contest, offensive lineman Josh Remetich made easy work of his opponent with some big, highlight reel-worth blocks to help move the football down the field for the Green Wave.
The team’s right guard utilized some great play calling by head coach Jon Sumrall's staff by picking up some impressive blocks while pulling from his original position.
Remetich, a senior from Holy Cross High School right in New Orleans, is playing in his fifth season for the Green Wave. He has been a crucial part of the team's success on offense this season, including helping running back Makhi Hughes rush for a career-high last week against the North Texas Mean Green.
After the win on Thursday, with the help from Remetich and the rest of the Tulane offensive line, Hughes surpassed 1,000 yards rushing on the season. He is now only the third player to do so twice in program history. When the running back was asked about his latest milestone, a ton of the credit was given to his blockers, and he had a new goal to reach before the season came to an end.
"It's a blessing. I can't do it without my teammates, so shout out to them getting me 1,000 yards. I'll try to get that 1,500. That's my goal."
Remetich was a key factor at the goal line for one of the team’s touchdowns on Halloween night after another technical pull block that ended in a pancake and six points.
Tulane will look to continue bullying its opponents when it returns to action on November 9th to host the Temple Owls. The AAC rivals are 2-6 (1-3 in conference play) so far this season. With a victory, Tulane would move to a seven-game winning streak. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPNU.