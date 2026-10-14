Tulane OL Perry Details Growth, Challenges against Memphis

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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 UTSA 7PM, 10/24 @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa TBD, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

After speaking with Head Coach Will Hall ahead of Friday’s game against Memphis , offensive lineman Gresham Perry joined us shortly after in the conference room.

Memphis Challenges

Heading into the conference home-opener, Memphis holds the third best scoring defense in the conference at 20.8 points allowed per game, while Tulane holds the third-worst scoring offense in the American at only 18.4 points per game.

When asked about what sticks out about the Tiger defense, Perry said, “We know that all these stats come with them, but they’re a talented group… The players themselves: they’re great athletes and they’re coached well.”

He continued: “Scheme-wise, they throw a lot of stuff at you, but we’ve faced everything we could have seen all year, so it’s just how can we respond to what they do.”

Another challenge Memphis presents is they are a top conference opponent fresh off of a brutal road loss in your conference opener, and it’s on a short week.

Perry responded to a question regarding that challenge with, “The day after the game we flushed it, you know, we learned (and) we saw what we did wrong (and) we corrected it. But, we’ve got to move on, (it’s) a big week.”

A big week it is, as the Tulane and Memphis rivalry has heated up, especially over the past few years.

The past five meetings (2021-2026) have been decided by 10 points or less, and Tulane edges out Memphis with a 3-2 record during that span.

”(This rivalry) means everything,” Perry began. “It’s an honor to play in games like these… it’s always such a crazy game.”

”Everyone really wants this one, and we know the value that this game has for our season,” he finished.

Week-to-Week

Perry was asked to comment on the defensive changes from Army to Memphis, and what kind of problems that can bring on a short week.

”Different structures (between the two defenses), but it’s not like a crazy defensive flip from week to week,” Perry began.

”It’s nothing we haven’t seen, so we’re ready for it,” he finished.

Tulane managed to snag it’s first ever 200 yard rusher in Yulman Stadium this year with Jaylin Lucas against South Alabama. Just a few short weeks later, Maurice Turner popped for 200 against the Golden Eagles.

Now, Yulman has two 200 yard rushers in a game, and Perry was asked what the offensive line can do to sustain that kind of success.

”We have to play with an edge all night… There’s going to be a lot of situations where it’s you versus the guy in front of you and what are you going to do about it?”

”It’s really up to us and the guy in front of us, doing our thing, and we’ll all mesh together and do well,” Perry replied.

Leveling Up

”Each week it’s a step forward,” the redshirt freshman said in response to being the youngest starter on the offensive line.

”I know I’m a young guy, but I’m stepping into shoes I need to fill. And I know there are huge expectations with this group especially.”

When speaking to how the O-Line played against Army, “I think we had one of our better games against Army… The group has been changing a lot, and it’s a challenge, (but we’re comfortable in this O-line room).”

Gresham Perry comes from a family of offensive linemen, with both his father and brother playing at LSU. When Perry was asked about how they’ve helped, he replied, “Credit it all to my father, my mom, my older brother, even my younger brother (for) paving the way for me to be a great person on and off the field. They push me and they keep me going.”

Perry’s final question regarded what it was like to make that leap to the next level. “It was definitely a big adjustment coming here my freshman year. (Tulane) is a school with talented guys. everyone is your size now, it’s no just bully ball. It’s going to be how you can learn the technique and be the best football player.”

Kickoff between Tulane and Memphis is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday in Yulman Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN.