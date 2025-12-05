Tulane Opens Indoor Track & Field Season in Birmingham

The Tulane track and field programs begins the indoor season Friday with the Birmingham Icebreaker. The event takes place at the Birmingham CrossPlex and comes fresh on the heels of the Green Wave women’s program being tabbed as the American Conference indoor favorite, as announced Thursday.

Events start at 8:30 a.m. with the prelims for the 60m and 60m hurdles. Field events begin at 9:00 a.m. with the shot put and men’s long jump. Following the shot put, the field events schedule sees the long jump, pole vault, triple jump, weight throw, and high jump. The 3000m follows the 60m prelims on the running side of competition. The 60m and 60m hurdles finals are next, followed by the mile, 1000m, 300m, and 400m. The event then enters a rolling schedule for the 800m, 200m, and 4x400m relay to conclude competition.

Live results can be found on Xpress Timing through this link: https://www.xpresstiming.com/Live/2026/Indoor/BirminghamIcebreaker/index.html

After opening the season, the program will get just over a month off before kicking off the full indoor slate in early January. Next up will be the Rod McCravey Invite in Louisville, Kentucky, on January 9 and 10.