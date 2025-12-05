Tulane Opens Indoor Track & Field Season in Birmingham
The Tulane track and field programs begins the indoor season Friday with the Birmingham Icebreaker. The event takes place at the Birmingham CrossPlex and comes fresh on the heels of the Green Wave women’s program being tabbed as the American Conference indoor favorite, as announced Thursday.
Events start at 8:30 a.m. with the prelims for the 60m and 60m hurdles. Field events begin at 9:00 a.m. with the shot put and men’s long jump. Following the shot put, the field events schedule sees the long jump, pole vault, triple jump, weight throw, and high jump. The 3000m follows the 60m prelims on the running side of competition. The 60m and 60m hurdles finals are next, followed by the mile, 1000m, 300m, and 400m. The event then enters a rolling schedule for the 800m, 200m, and 4x400m relay to conclude competition.
Live results can be found on Xpress Timing through this link: https://www.xpresstiming.com/Live/2026/Indoor/BirminghamIcebreaker/index.html
After opening the season, the program will get just over a month off before kicking off the full indoor slate in early January. Next up will be the Rod McCravey Invite in Louisville, Kentucky, on January 9 and 10.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.