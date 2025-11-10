Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Pairs Conclude Play in AVCA Pairs Beach Volleyball National Championship

Green Wave women finish in the Top 25 and Top 45 in the tournament in Huntsville, AL

Doug Joubert

Tulane Beach Volleyballers Katie Hansen, Emma Morris, Skylar Ensign, and Molly Trodd at the AVCA National Championships in Huntsville, AL
Tulane Beach Volleyballers Katie Hansen, Emma Morris, Skylar Ensign, and Molly Trodd at the AVCA National Championships in Huntsville, AL / Tulane Athletic

Action from the third and final day of the AVCA Pairs National Championship took place Sunday at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Courts with Tulane’s two pairs splitting their matches this morning. For the event, Skylar Ensign and Molly Trodd tied for 25th as Emma Morris and Katie Hansen tied for 43rd.

Overall, the two pairs went .500 on the weekend with an overall mark of 6-6. Ensign and Trodd were 3-2 as Hansen and Morris went 2-3.

“What a wonderful weekend at the AVCA Pairs National Championship!” said assistant coach Cassidi Stabile. “Huntsville always does a great job of creating a championship atmosphere, and this weekend was no different. Earning two bids and getting to compete with the top pairs from across the country is a unique opportunity. So proud of how Molly, Skylar, Katie, and Emma represented themselves, the beach program, and Tulane. We look forward to reuniting with our entire team and carrying this momentum into the remainder of the fall and into the spring season!”

Ensign and Trodd’s lone match of the day game against a pair from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, with the Wave tandem securing a sweep victory. They won both sets by a margin of 21-16 to earn a tie for 25th in the 64-pair tournament. Hansen and Morris played against a pair from Pepperdine this morning, dropping a hard-fought three-set match. Tulane’s pair won the first set 21-18, but the Pepperdine duo responded with a 21-18 win of their own. In the final frame, Pepperdine claimed a 15-11 win as Hansen and Morris finished in a tie for 45th.

After a strong showing this weekend against some of the top pairs in the nation, the four Wave players will hit the sand again in two weeks with the rest of the Tulane program as the Green Wave hosts the Tulane Pairs Tournament. The event takes place on Saturday, November 22, at White Sands Volleyball Courts in New Orleans, Louisiana, and serves as the finale to the fall slate.

Courtesy of Tulane Athletics

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News