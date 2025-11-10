Tulane Pairs Conclude Play in AVCA Pairs Beach Volleyball National Championship
Action from the third and final day of the AVCA Pairs National Championship took place Sunday at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Courts with Tulane’s two pairs splitting their matches this morning. For the event, Skylar Ensign and Molly Trodd tied for 25th as Emma Morris and Katie Hansen tied for 43rd.
Overall, the two pairs went .500 on the weekend with an overall mark of 6-6. Ensign and Trodd were 3-2 as Hansen and Morris went 2-3.
“What a wonderful weekend at the AVCA Pairs National Championship!” said assistant coach Cassidi Stabile. “Huntsville always does a great job of creating a championship atmosphere, and this weekend was no different. Earning two bids and getting to compete with the top pairs from across the country is a unique opportunity. So proud of how Molly, Skylar, Katie, and Emma represented themselves, the beach program, and Tulane. We look forward to reuniting with our entire team and carrying this momentum into the remainder of the fall and into the spring season!”
Ensign and Trodd’s lone match of the day game against a pair from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, with the Wave tandem securing a sweep victory. They won both sets by a margin of 21-16 to earn a tie for 25th in the 64-pair tournament. Hansen and Morris played against a pair from Pepperdine this morning, dropping a hard-fought three-set match. Tulane’s pair won the first set 21-18, but the Pepperdine duo responded with a 21-18 win of their own. In the final frame, Pepperdine claimed a 15-11 win as Hansen and Morris finished in a tie for 45th.
After a strong showing this weekend against some of the top pairs in the nation, the four Wave players will hit the sand again in two weeks with the rest of the Tulane program as the Green Wave hosts the Tulane Pairs Tournament. The event takes place on Saturday, November 22, at White Sands Volleyball Courts in New Orleans, Louisiana, and serves as the finale to the fall slate.
Courtesy of Tulane Athletics