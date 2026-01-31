Tulane Pitcher Cehajic Taking on a Leadership Role

The Tulane baseball program hit their two-week mark in preparation for the 2026 season. The Green Wave will on the road to begin the year, traveling to California to take on Loyola Marymount February 13-15. We caught up with right-hander Trey Cehajic this week to talk about his role now as a graduate student at Tulane, how his repertoire has expanded, his desire to expand the number of innings he pitches, and his thoughts on his roommate's music choice.

If you would like to see this video on our YouTube channel, follow this link to this particular video HERE.

Next up, catcher Hugh Pinkney and how far he has come since joining the Wave baseball program.