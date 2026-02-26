Tulane Pitching Dominates against South Alabama, 15-2
After a night of pitching you might want to forget against New Orleans on Tuesday, the Tulane pitching staff put it all together against a solid South Alabama lineup, as Green Wave pitchers held the Jaguars hitless through six before giving up a few harmless runs late in Tulane's 15-2 victory Wednesday night in Mobile.
Nate Johnson led the attack with three hits and six RBIs as Tulane’s baseball team (6-3) earned a 15-2 road win over South Alabama (6-3) on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Stanky Field. The team came within one out of the program’s first no-hitter since the 2020 season.
Outstanding TU Pitching
Jack Brafa started and thew 3.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts. JD Rodriguez (2-1) earned the win with 2.2 no-hit innings. He allowed just two walks and one run while two striking out two. Sam Larson pitched the final inning with a run allowed and one strikeout.
Johnson went 3-for-3 in the game with a home run in driving in his six runs. He also scored a pair of runs. Jason Wachs totaled four RBIs. James Agabedis hit a grand slam. Tanner Chun had an RBI. Hugh Pinkney scored a pair of runs. AJ Groeneveld had three walks and three runs scored.
Tulane scored first with a run in the opening inning. Harrison doubled to begin the game, went to third on a sacrifice fly and scored the game’s first run on a Wachs’ sacrifice fly.
The Green Wave added a tally in the second on a Nate Johnson singled up the middle to score Haas, 2-0.
Johnson added to the lead, 3-0, with a triple to the right field corner to score Groeneveld in the fourth.
Huge 6th Inning for the Wave
The Green Wave exploded for 12 runs in the sixth, 15-0. Johnson continued his standout night with a three-run home run in the sixth inning to put Tulane up 6-0. Wachs unloaded the bases with a single to drive in three. Chun followed with a double to score the team’s seventh run of the frame. Johnson drove in the team’s eighth run of the inning as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Agabedis unloaded and hit a grand slam to put the Wave up 15-0.
The Jaguars broke up the no-hitter and the shutout with a two-out single by Nate Richardson in the seventh to make the final 15-2 in a run-shortened victory.
Next, Tulane returns home to host Eastern Kentucky for a three-game set from Feb. 27 – March 1. The game times are set for 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Notes
- Jason Wachs extended his on-base streak to 35 games from the end of last season and the first nine games this year with a hit today against South Alabama. The 35 games is a career high.
- The 15 runs scored was the most for the program since scoring 20 against East Carolina last season (4/25/25)
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.