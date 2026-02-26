Tulane Pitching Dominates against South Alabama, 15-2

After a night of pitching you might want to forget against New Orleans on Tuesday, the Tulane pitching staff put it all together against a solid South Alabama lineup, as Green Wave pitchers held the Jaguars hitless through six before giving up a few harmless runs late in Tulane's 15-2 victory Wednesday night in Mobile.

Nate Johnson led the attack with three hits and six RBIs as Tulane’s baseball team (6-3) earned a 15-2 road win over South Alabama (6-3) on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Stanky Field. The team came within one out of the program’s first no-hitter since the 2020 season.

Outstanding TU Pitching

Jack Brafa started and thew 3.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts. JD Rodriguez (2-1) earned the win with 2.2 no-hit innings. He allowed just two walks and one run while two striking out two. Sam Larson pitched the final inning with a run allowed and one strikeout.

Johnson went 3-for-3 in the game with a home run in driving in his six runs. He also scored a pair of runs. Jason Wachs totaled four RBIs. James Agabedis hit a grand slam. Tanner Chun had an RBI. Hugh Pinkney scored a pair of runs. AJ Groeneveld had three walks and three runs scored.

Tulane scored first with a run in the opening inning. Harrison doubled to begin the game, went to third on a sacrifice fly and scored the game’s first run on a Wachs’ sacrifice fly.

The Green Wave added a tally in the second on a Nate Johnson singled up the middle to score Haas, 2-0.

Johnson added to the lead, 3-0, with a triple to the right field corner to score Groeneveld in the fourth.

Huge 6th Inning for the Wave

The Green Wave exploded for 12 runs in the sixth, 15-0. Johnson continued his standout night with a three-run home run in the sixth inning to put Tulane up 6-0. Wachs unloaded the bases with a single to drive in three. Chun followed with a double to score the team’s seventh run of the frame. Johnson drove in the team’s eighth run of the inning as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Agabedis unloaded and hit a grand slam to put the Wave up 15-0.

The Jaguars broke up the no-hitter and the shutout with a two-out single by Nate Richardson in the seventh to make the final 15-2 in a run-shortened victory.



Next, Tulane returns home to host Eastern Kentucky for a three-game set from Feb. 27 – March 1. The game times are set for 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Notes

- Jason Wachs extended his on-base streak to 35 games from the end of last season and the first nine games this year with a hit today against South Alabama. The 35 games is a career high.

- The 15 runs scored was the most for the program since scoring 20 against East Carolina last season (4/25/25)



