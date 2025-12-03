Tulane Players in One Accord about Sumrall Leaving

Tulane's football coach Jon Sumrall accepted the position as head coach at Florida on Sunday. This week was the first chance for media to talk to him and his players about his imminent move to Gainesville. Yesterday, we featured Sumrall's reaction, including some emotional moments for him. Today, reaction from a pair of seniors, linebacker Sam Howard, and center Jack Hollifield.

Linebacker Sam Howard

With the outside noise with all this stuff going on with Sumrall. How do you feel like the team has pulled yourselves together?



"It's a lot of talk going around, a lot of media stuff going around about coaches leaving, players leaving the transfer portals. All these things are just distractions you know and as a mature team, we understand that. We set out to do something since last year. I not would say it's a tragedy because it's good for him and his family. So, we understand that as a team, as a mature team, and we understand also that we still have goals that we have to meet and he's still going to be here with us as our coach because we love him and he's going to give us the best chance to win."

On Sunday, a team meeting was called (to discuss Sumrall leaving). Can you tell us about that, about the mood of the team?

"I wasn't the one that really like initiated the meeting actually. It was Bryce Bohannon. Then it was a collective talk like, we should do it (play with Sumrall as coach). And we all came in, we did it. We understand what's going on. We understand coaches leaving, everybody's seen what happened. But now, if you feel like you need to hit the portal or whatever, we understand. You tot to do what you got to do. But nobody got up and said, 'Hey, I'm doing that (jumping into the transfer portal).' We gave a chance for guys to leave and do that, and nobody decided to do that. So we said, 'If you're here and you're going to be here, then we got to put our best foot forward for this week,' because we're not going to get this opportunity again. This team will never be together again. This coaching staff will never be together again. And so we just told those guys that and and the urgency, the accountability has been an all-time high this week. The energy in practice has been good."

Center Jack Hollifield

Being a player-led team, and with coach Sumrall leaving, how important was it to have that leadership?

"I think that's we've seen a lot of resiliency. Sam and a lot of the leaders on the team held a player meeting. I think that was Sunday, when all the all the stuff came out, and I think I think we've bonded even more this week. I think the energy has been great in practice, and I think we're all focused on North Texas."

What was the team's reaction to Sumrall announcing he was taking the Florida job?

"I think we all love coach Sumrall and I think we're happy for him to make the best decision for him and his family. I mean I love Sumrall. I came from places that we didn't win a lot. I think the most games I won was seven and we didn't even compete for conference championships. So to be here at 10-2 and compete for a conference championship, this is my dream, and if we can win it, that's even better. So I think we're all happy (for Sumrall)coming back we're all just focused on North Texas and ready to get the win this weekend. "