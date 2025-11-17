Tulane QB Retzlaff Honored by American for the Sixth Time
The Tulane football team saw redshirt senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff recognized by the American Conference with his selection to the weekly honor Roll, the league office announced on Nov. 17.
Retzlaff scored three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) while throwing for 241 yards in the 35-24 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. He has now run for 11 touchdowns this season to rank second all-time at the school in quarterback rushing touchdowns. Retzlaff also has 12 passing touchdowns to account for 23 scores this season.
This is the sixth time he has garnered a conference weekly award.
The selection makes it an even dozen times that a Tulane football player has been honored by the league office this season.
Tulane Weekly American Honors
Sept. 1 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 1 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 1 – Javion White – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 15 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Santana Hopper – Defensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Alec Clark – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Javin Gordon – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 13 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Oct. 13 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 20 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Nov. 10 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Nov. 17 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
The Green Wave hit the road this weekend for an American Conference game against a dangerous Temple team. Kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia.
