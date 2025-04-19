Tulane Quarterback Kadin Semonza Says Former Heisman Winner Is His Favorite Player
This spring has been an interesting one for Tulane.
After landing a haul during the winter transfer portal cycle to replace some of the lost production they expected to have due to graduation, they also had to get more active during that time based on the number of star players who departed for Power 4 opportunities.
How Jon Sumrall and his coaching staff are going to attack things in the spring isn't quite clear, but following TJ Finley's arrest and subsequent indefinite suspension, there are real question marks at quarterback.
That hoisted the Green Wave right into the mix for two high-profile signal callers; Jaden Rashada and Nico Iamaleava.
The former is looking for a new home once again, departing Georgia after he spent one year at Arizona State following the circus recruitment process of his that has resulted in an ongoing lawsuit between himself and the University of Florida for NIL funds that allegedly were promised and weren't paid.
The latter also was involved in an NIL story, reportedly asking Tennessee to pay him more money while holding out of a spring practice before the program decided to part ways with the star freshman.
Both Rashada and Iamaleava were linked to Tulane at one point, but it doesn't seem like either will be coming to New Orleans after Iamaleava committed to UCLA out of the portal and talks with Rashada don't appear to have gone anywhere.
As a result, both previous transfer portal additions -- Kadin Semonza and Donovan Leary -- are back in the spotlight with their camp battle taking place.
Who might come out on top is anyone's guess right now, with Sumrall showing that he is not afraid to go with who he believes will be the best fit for his team and offense no matter what the past experience has been.
When it comes to Semonza, though, Tulane his hoping his career can mirror the one of his favorite player; Baker Mayfield.
Telling that piece of information to Rene Nadeau of Crescent City Sports, he explained that's because the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is the "same size as me" and they have "similar playing styles."
The Green Wave would love to see Semonza turn into that level of player.
Following Mayfield's departure of Texas Tech after his freshman season, he transferred to Oklahoma and became a prolific passer who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.
Could a similar fate be coming for the new Tulane signal caller?
Everyone inside and outside the program is hoping that's the case. And after Semonza won the MAC Freshman of the Year Award this past season, there is plenty to work with.