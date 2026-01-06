Tulane Quartet Selected To Academic All-District Team
In this story:
The Tulane football program saw four student-athletes honored nationally as members of the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District ® Division I Football Team, the organization announced this morning.
Tulane’s four Football Academic All-District selections this year are senior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon, graduate student tight end Johnny Pascuzzi, graduate student offensive lineman Derrick Graham and sophomore punter Alec Clark. This is the fourth straight year that Tulane has had three or more chosen as Academic All-District selections.
Wave Players Keep Academic-ing
Overall, Tulane now has totaled 34 Academic All-District selections in the sport of football since 2000 (Mike Truax – 2000, Seth Zaunbrecher – 2001, Seth Zaunbrecher – 2002, Adam Podet – 2022, Matt Traina – 2003, Michael Roberts – 2003, Joe Traina – 2003, Joe Traina – 2004, Matt Traina – 2004, Anthony Cannon – 2004, Michael Purcell – 2004, Joe Traina – 2005, Matt Traina – 2005, Anthony Cannon – 2005, Michael Purcell – 2005, Andre Anderson – 2009, Sam Scofield – 2013, Sam Scofield – 2014, Marshall Wadleigh – 2015, Prince Pines – 2022, Kanan Ray – 2002, Nick Anderson – 2022, Michael Pratt – 2022, Alex Bauman – 2023, Ethan Hudak – 2023, Jha’Quan Jackson – 2023, Michael Pratt – 2023, Alex Bauman – 2024, Ethan Hudak – 2024, Vincent Murphy – 2024, Bryce Bohanon – 2025, Johnny Pascuzzi – 2025, Derrick Graham – 2025, and Alec Clark – 2025.).
All-District Academic Criteria Is Strict
Tulane's four Football Academic All-District selections make the program one of nine in the American that had multiple selections. Tulane is also one of two Division I football playing institutions from the state of Louisiana along with Louisiana Tech to be recognized with selections this season.
In order to be a member of the CSC Academic All-District Team, all four student-athlete needed to have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or above, be a sophomore or higher in academic class plus are required to have participated in at least 90 percent of the team’s competitions this season or start at least 66 percent of the team’s games.
The College Sports Communicators, former the College Sports Information Director of America, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
The four Academic All-District ® honorees now advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late January.
Tulane has had 10 football Academic All-Americans in the school’s history (Joe LaSage – 1961 – 1st team, David Hebert – 1970 – 3rd team, David Hebert – 1971 – 1st team, Gerry Sheridan – 1978 – 2nd team, Roch Hontas – 1979 – 2nd team, Andre Anderson – 2009 – 1st team, Sam Scofield – 2013 – 2nd team, Sam Scofield – 2015 – 2nd team, Prince Pines – 2022 – 1st team and Kanan Ray – 2022 – 2nd team).
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.