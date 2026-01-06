Tulane Quartet Selected To Academic All-District Team

The Tulane football program saw four student-athletes honored nationally as members of the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District ® Division I Football Team, the organization announced this morning.

Tulane’s four Football Academic All-District selections this year are senior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon, graduate student tight end Johnny Pascuzzi, graduate student offensive lineman Derrick Graham and sophomore punter Alec Clark. This is the fourth straight year that Tulane has had three or more chosen as Academic All-District selections.

Overall, Tulane now has totaled 34 Academic All-District selections in the sport of football since 2000 (Mike Truax – 2000, Seth Zaunbrecher – 2001, Seth Zaunbrecher – 2002, Adam Podet – 2022, Matt Traina – 2003, Michael Roberts – 2003, Joe Traina – 2003, Joe Traina – 2004, Matt Traina – 2004, Anthony Cannon – 2004, Michael Purcell – 2004, Joe Traina – 2005, Matt Traina – 2005, Anthony Cannon – 2005, Michael Purcell – 2005, Andre Anderson – 2009, Sam Scofield – 2013, Sam Scofield – 2014, Marshall Wadleigh – 2015, Prince Pines – 2022, Kanan Ray – 2002, Nick Anderson – 2022, Michael Pratt – 2022, Alex Bauman – 2023, Ethan Hudak – 2023, Jha’Quan Jackson – 2023, Michael Pratt – 2023, Alex Bauman – 2024, Ethan Hudak – 2024, Vincent Murphy – 2024, Bryce Bohanon – 2025, Johnny Pascuzzi – 2025, Derrick Graham – 2025, and Alec Clark – 2025.).

Tulane's four Football Academic All-District selections make the program one of nine in the American that had multiple selections. Tulane is also one of two Division I football playing institutions from the state of Louisiana along with Louisiana Tech to be recognized with selections this season.

In order to be a member of the CSC Academic All-District Team, all four student-athlete needed to have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or above, be a sophomore or higher in academic class plus are required to have participated in at least 90 percent of the team’s competitions this season or start at least 66 percent of the team’s games.

The College Sports Communicators, former the College Sports Information Director of America, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

The four Academic All-District ® honorees now advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late January.

Tulane has had 10 football Academic All-Americans in the school’s history (Joe LaSage – 1961 – 1st team, David Hebert – 1970 – 3rd team, David Hebert – 1971 – 1st team, Gerry Sheridan – 1978 – 2nd team, Roch Hontas – 1979 – 2nd team, Andre Anderson – 2009 – 1st team, Sam Scofield – 2013 – 2nd team, Sam Scofield – 2015 – 2nd team, Prince Pines – 2022 – 1st team and Kanan Ray – 2022 – 2nd team).

