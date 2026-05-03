Tulane Ranks Ranks Top 35 in 'Post-Spring Rankings,' Ranks Top 25 in a Different Poll

Spring camp has wrapped up and with that will come a long drought of no football. Unfortunate news for us, but some good news is that USA TODAY put out a rankings of the best 138 teams in the country just a few days ago.

Scratching the Top-30

To give an idea of where Tulane stands in these rankings, let's list some past accomplishments in just this decade.



-The Wave have appeared in four straight conference championships and won two of them.

- They've had 10+ wins three of the past four years.

- TU claimed a Cotton Bowl win over USC.

- Then there's the College Football Playoff appearance just last year

- And dominating one of the most prolific offenses in the country in North Texas in the American Championship game.

With that impressive list of accomplishments by Tulane in mind, here are the 1-35 rankings from USA TODAY of their the first twenty-five percent of the list they compiled:

USA TODAY's 1-35 CFB Rankings | Paul Myerburg / USA TODAY

Tulane edges out Group of Six teammates Duke and James Madison,. The SEC's Vanderbilt sits in the 35th slot.

Ranking Top-25 in a Different Category...

Tulane, however, managed to breach the top-30 and even into the top-25 in a different poll, this time on X. The account, College Football Report, is an active user on X that often posts and comments on everything College Football.

Most recently, they've made a post discussing the 'Top-25 Best College Football Programs of the 2020's.' This list consists of teams that have seen a lot of success over the past six years, not necessarily the most decorated programs, so you'll see the exclusion of big name schools like LSU on this list. Without further or do, the list:

The Top 25 College Football Programs of the 2020s 🏈 pic.twitter.com/3CyQL0Pe8i — College Football Report (@CFBReport) May 2, 2026

The no-brainers are the top-5, who have all won at least one championship over the past six years, with teams that came just short following them.

Rounding out the bottom five of the Top-25 is Tulane at the very bottom, but this is an achievement the program should be proud of. Being hailed as one of the best programs of the decade over big SEC schools like LSU, Auburn, and Florida, who have historically had a lot of success in football, is very impressive for a Group of Six school.