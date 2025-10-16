Tulane Receives Preseason Buzz Ahead of 2025-2026 Season
Green Wave Prepares for 2025-26 Season
In preseason voting by coaches of the American Conference, the Tulane Green Wave men's basketball team is ranked third in preseason standings, while guards Rowan Brumbaugh and Asher Woods have been named to the All-Conference first and second teams, respectively. Brumbaugh topped it off by being named the American Conference preseason player of the year.
When head coach Ron Hunter was asked about how he felt being ranked third, he said, "I have never in my 30-plus years worried about preseason (rankings)." Additionally, he said, "I don't ignore it. We were picked 11th last year (and finished 4th). (Instead,)I'm worried about getting us ready."
"Our goal is to win a championship and to play in postseason play," Hunter said when asked about his goals for the season. He further reinforced what he already believed, even before the preseason buzz. "We're good enough to do that," adding, "We feel like we have the best backcourt in the league... our transfers are really good, we will be disappointed outside of anything like that." He finished with, "I think probably the first time, honestly, that we've got a really good shot to do that this year."
Hunter feels his team is coming together as of late, "I thought that this past week is the best week we've had since July 25th, on and off the court. This is the first time I've felt (that) we're ready. (The) team's ready (and) the kids are ready."
Tulane Guards Taking on a Heavier Role
Green Wave guard Asher Woods was asked about his personal and team goals. "I'm always thinking about the team, we have to show up every day... personally, I think it's about the same thing, just taking it moment by moment, step by step, day by day and giving it my all."
Woods has had to step up this season and play more of that leader/captain role for the team, which he relishes. "It's a blessing man, being in a position to lead other young men is something that you don't take for granted."
Passing of Gregg Glenn Has Its Effects
Woods was also asked how his former teammate Gregg Glenn's passing has affected him and the team. "When you go through something like that, it's something you can't handle alone. I think by relying on the people around you... by not looking within but by looking around you and seeing what's there. In a way, you find beauty in it. I genuinely don't think I've put as much focus, determination, or effort into my craft (now that Glenn has passed)" he added.
Brumbaugh Looking for Consistency
When asked what he'd like to improve going into this season Wave guard Rowan
Brumbaugh said, "Making the simple read more and just having a higher three-point percentage."
Brumbaugh was picked not just for first team All-Conference, but also as the preseason conference player of the year. "It's nice to be honored that way," Brumbaugh pointed out, "but at the same time it is just a preseason poll. It does mean a lot to be honored by the other coaches and the media. I (don't) spend too much time looking at that, but I do feel really honored and blessed."
When asked about getting in a zone beyond the arc, Brumbaugh said, "I'm more of a streaky shooter. I try to just stay in my fundamentals and have the same shot every-time, but when I get hot, I get hot." He added, "But if I'm cold I'll probably stay cold, I'd say it's definitely a zone thing."
As for the impact of Gregg's death, we asked what he's done to manage and deal with it. "Emotionally, it has its days, definitely," Brumbaugh pointed out. "My heart breaks for his mom still, and I think some days hurt a lot more with the season building up... Spiritually, I believe in heaven, so I'm at peace with that too."
Tulane opens their season with an exhibition game at Fogelman against Centenary, Thursday, October 28th. The Green Wave open their regular season on November 3rd at home against Samford.