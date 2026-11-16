Tulane-Rice: The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly

Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here .

Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 L 60-10 4-5 (2-3) @ Rice 3:30PM, 11/14 W 20-17 5-5 (3-3) Nor Texas 11AM, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

The Tulane football team had an interesting road trip to their game on Saturday against Rice.

In case you were hibernating this weekend and didn't hear, the FAA halted all air travel Friday afternoon, citing communication issues in its Air Traffic Control software. That means everything that wasn't already in the air could not take off. That included the Green Wave, whose plane was taxing to leave New Orleans right at that moment.

No one was certain how long the stoppage would be (it ended up being over four hours), so plans were made and busses were hurriedly chartered. By the time the Tulane football team arrived in Houston, it was after 2:00 a.m. CT on Saturday. The administrations of Tulane and Rice, along with the American Conference and ESPN, worked things out so that the kickoff would be moved back 2-and-a-half hours to 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

In a tale of two halves, Tulane fell behind (sound familiar?) 17-6 by halftime, then came back to win, 20-17, handing Rice its ninth loss in ten games, 0-6 for league contests, while the Wave improved to 5-5 on the year, 3-3 in American play. Here's what we saw that was good and not so good.

The Good

Defensive Adjustments

Tulane Swarming Defense | Corey Hughes

In the first half of play, the Tulane defense looked a step slow and another step behind, as Rice ran its option fluidly. The Owls built a 17-6 lead, rushing for 147-yards, most of that off the legs of their dynamic rushing quarterback.

But defensive coordinator Tayler Polk and his coaches saw the errors being made by their troops, made small adjustments, and Rice was stymied in the second half, giving the Tulane offense a chance to catch its collective breaths and finish off some drives, which they did.

Senior linebacker Makai Williams said after the game that they used the iPads to see what was going on, pointing to players being just slightly out of position. Problems solved, The five possessions by Rice in the second half were: Punt, Punt, Fumble, Downs, and Downs. The Owls were held scoreless the rest of the game.

Stick-to-itiveness

Tulane running back DJ Dugar | Corey Hughes

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

You're fresh off a 50-point thrashing at your homecoming. Two of your star running backs are out. Your offensive line is wracked by injuries. Your defense is not playing to its potential. Your kicking game is not 100% with errant holds and a freshman punter (who did pretty well, actually).

Top it all off, irate fans are promising to revolt and fly planes over Yulman in a week promoting the expulsion of your coach and athletic director.



On SI Tulane analysis: We do not agree with the effort being put forward by some alumni and fans. We do believe each are entitled to their opinions and should find a way to get their thoughts across to the Tulane administration. However, our misgiving is there will be recruits, both athletic and non-athletic, along with their families at this Saturday's game. Though the disgruntled will get their point across, at what cost to the university? We worry the negative ramifications will outweigh their efforts and that the consequences will go far beyond the athletic department.

Add that all together, and its a recipe for failure. In fact, we believe these and other factors led to the Green Wave looking sluggish in the first half.

This group was praised by the aforementioned senior linebacker as a group that doesn't think negatively and keeps working. They did, and it showed.

Chris Hatcher and Rory Thornton

Tulane's Chief of Staff and Director of Operations were the ones who put things together toot-suite to get the team on busses within just a few hours of the cancellation of their flight to Houston. These guys deserve a round of applause.

Cody Heidbreder

You may not know him, but he is the Director of Football Equipment. You see, Rice has an old turf on their field. It doesn't have the raised blades of artificial grass with ground up rubber mixed in. Instead, i lays pretty flat and is extremely slippery if you don't wear the correct shoes.

Instead of the usual cletes, Heidbreder had ordered special turf shoes for the team to wear just for this game. The team started wearing them five weeks ago to get used to them and how they felt.

The Bad

Offense Couldn't Finish off Drives (in the first half)

The Green Wave offense put together two solid drives to start the game, but couldn't finish them off, settling for field goals both times. Then, the last two drives of the first half resulted in interceptions. The offense gained 172-yard in the first half, yet had only two Cooper Helmke field goals to show for it.

Helped by a turn-it-around defense in the second half, the Green Wave offense showed a spark of life in the 3rd and 4th quarters, scoring a pair of touchdowns to steal away a victory on Rice's homecoming night. Missing star running backs, a patchwork offensive line, and a pair of big play passes that were missed or dropped didn't help the matter either. However, this offense needs to step it up now if they expect to have a chance against North Texas.

The Ugly

Injuries Continue to Mount

The Tulane offensive line has had to overcome major injuries and have shuffled players from position-to-position and more. The defensive line had three players injured in just one half against Rice. Add to that the loss of star linebacker Chris Rodgers and tight end Ty Thompson and a gaggle of others and you've got a lineup that is ever-changing.