Tulane Running Backs Share Valuable Quality That Will Shape New Offense
An underrated competition is brewing for the Tulane Green Wave: who will replace star running back Makhi Hughes in the 2025 college football season.
Hughes was the center of the offense for Tulane as a workhorse, but the football team has new faces with a versatile skill set.
The Green Wave return Arnold Barnes, who was the No. 2 option behind Hughes, and redshirt freshman Jamari McClure, who flashed in brief snaps last season. They added transfers Zuberi Mobley and Maurice Turner, and freshman Javin Gordon has a presence to him.
As the quarterback competition carries on—one expected to last through fall camp— the prospects have all shown a trend of utilizing the backs as receivers.
Turner has 26 career receptions for 167 yards, and Mobley has 26 for 170 yards and one touchdown. McClure showed natural hands.
Not only is it clear that the running back room has better pass catchers, but the quarterbacks have a propensity to throw to them.
Sumrall spoke with reporters Thursday about whether the coaching staff specifically sought that trait out or whether it just happened, and the answer was a combination of factors.
He named each back and said that the room as a whole has solid pass catchers that have flashed. That wasn’t an explicit requirement they sought in the portal, but his answer reflected a notable strategy of learning and building off the first season with the Green Wave.
“Every year you reflect on where we can build, or what areas do we need to grow in,” Sumrall said. “We felt like our drop-back and quick-game pass game stuff needed to grow. Sometimes that means getting five out in the route faster and passing to the back. If they're going to play soft coverage but give up the flat, put the ball on the back and see if you can go make a guy miss and get positive yardage. I think we're probably just embracing a little bit of a drop-back pass and quick game earlier.”
Rarely is there a benefit to consecutive quarterback competitions. However, they may, frankly, become more of the norm in college football with player movement and NIL in the transfer portal.
The experience Sumrall gained from the one last season has seemed invaluable to his assessment and philosophy in his second season.
“Last year with the uncertainty at quarterback—not that we have any certainty right now,” Sumrall explained. “But we felt like the run, run, run, play action shot was our best way to play the game. We still will lean on a lot of those things, but I think we can diversify how we play the game and be a little bit more multiple with drop-back passing and running backs getting the ball too.”
That will be a growing area of the Green Wave offense to watch as it takes new form under a new quarterback, running back, and identity.