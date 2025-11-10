Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane's Brumbaugh Wins 1st Week's American Honors

The redshirt junior guard helped rally the Green Wave from 20-points down against Texas State this past weekend.

Tulane junior guard Rowan Brumbaugh took home the first honors the American Conference was handing out this week in basketball, earning player of the week honors for the league.

Brumbaugh posted 12-points, six rebounds and five steals in the season-opening win over Samford last Monday night before dropping a career high 33-points, along with six assists and four rebounds in a come-from-behind win over Texas State on Saturday. Tulane as a team hit a school record 30-of-30 from the free throw line, the most free throws made in a game without a miss. Brumbaugh led the way, making every one of the 19 he tried from the charity stripe.

The 2024 transfer from Georgetown is averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in the Green Wave's two games thus far this season.

What the stats don't show, is the kind of leadership Brumbaugh has shown this year. Last year, he launched the ball from beyond the three-point arc 173 times, hitting just under 36% of them. However, he knows he needs to up his game beyond his shooting from the field.

"We're not going to win games every night with us popping threes," Brumbaugh told us. "So I think it starts with me leading on the defensive end."

The Green Wave are on the road for the first time this year, heading to Lafayette for a Tuesday night game against Louisiana.

