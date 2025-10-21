Tulane's Game-Winning Army Touchdown Named "Cheez-It Crunch" Play of the Week
The Tulane Green Wave reception near the end of regulation is the winner of the Cheez-It Crunch Time Play of the Week for Week 8, as quarterback Jake Retzlaff connected with wide receiver Shazz Preston on a juggling 26-yard game-winning touchdown with :27 seconds remaining in the game to secure football’s 24-17 victory over Army, as selected by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
The game was tied at 17 when Retzlaff and the offense took over and drove the team on a six play, 75-drive that finished on Preston's twice juggled reception in the endzone.
Retzlaff completed 22 of 29 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and added 62 rushing yards and a rushing score on the day. He also led the game-tying drive with 1:54 remaining in the game. Preston tied for the team lead with five catches and led the squad with his 86 receiving yards with the game-winning score as his long reception on the day.
The 2025 season marks the first year the FWAA has presented the award under its new name, the Cheez-It Crunch Time Play of the Week, spotlighting the single most decisive play from the weekend's games. Each winning team receives a custom Cheez-It care package delivered to its campus.
Courtesy of Tulane Athletics