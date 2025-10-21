Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane's Game-Winning Army Touchdown Named "Cheez-It Crunch" Play of the Week

As selected by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Tulane's tipped, juggled, game-winning catch wins this week's award.

The Tulane Green Wave reception near the end of regulation is the winner of the Cheez-It Crunch Time Play of the Week for Week 8, as quarterback Jake Retzlaff connected with wide receiver Shazz Preston on a juggling 26-yard game-winning touchdown with :27 seconds remaining in the game to secure football’s 24-17 victory over Army, as selected by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

The game was tied at 17 when Retzlaff and the offense took over and drove the team on a six play, 75-drive that finished on Preston's twice juggled reception in the endzone.

Retzlaff completed 22 of 29 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and added 62 rushing yards and a rushing score on the day. He also led the game-tying drive with 1:54 remaining in the game. Preston tied for the team lead with five catches and led the squad with his 86 receiving yards with the game-winning score as his long reception on the day.

The 2025 season marks the first year the FWAA has presented the award under its new name, the Cheez-It Crunch Time Play of the Week, spotlighting the single most decisive play from the weekend's games. Each winning team receives a custom Cheez-It care package delivered to its campus.

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

