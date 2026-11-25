Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 L 60-10 4-5 (2-3) @ Rice 3:30PM, 11/14 W 20-17 5-5 (3-3) Nor Texas 11AM, 11/21 W 28-24 6-5 (4-3) @ Sou Fla 2:30PM, 11/27 Bowl Game ????

For the first time this season, the Tulane football team strung together back-to-back victories, the latest of which was an upset of then league-leading North Texas, 28-21 at Yulman Stadium last Saturday. The Green Wave have never lost to the Mean Green in five contests.

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On Tuesday, head coach Will Hall met with the media, his last until after the weekend of the American Conference championship game. This is a transcript of that interview, lightly edited for readability and conciseness.

Obviously, huge win for us, to get two in a row right there to be a really good football team at home to send these seniors out the right way with another home win, which is something that meant so much to so many people in our program. And then we got a big one this week, man. On the road at South Florida, they've got a great roster, just a really talented football team. They've played a lot of close games like everybody in this league has done, it seems like. They've won some, lost some, kind of had a year like us where they probably wish they had a few back, but I got great respect for them. Their D coordinator, Josh Aldridge, is one of the best young football coaches in America. I know Josh really well, man. He was my D-line coach at West Georgia. And it's just been awesome to see his growth and development. And uh man, he has done an outstanding job with their defense all year long. Their pass rusher number one is one of the more talented players in this league. They've got a ton of talent on offense. Their backs are impressive. their tight ends are big and physical and it's going to be an extreme challenge to go down there and win on their senior day. We know that.

I like how we've grown throughout this season. I love how our old guys continue to lead. I love how our young guys are growing and we said several weeks ago we wanted to finish this season well and we've got a great opportunity to do that this week.

Coach, you just mentioned again those two back to back (wins) and I know last week you said it's been you know win-loss-win-loss. So, what were some commonalities that you seen between those two wins?

We just played better. You know, we just continue to grow. We're just a better football team. We're better right now than we were earlier in the year, particularly on offense. I think we've seen the growth of so many guys, our old line through all the movement and the pieces and all, they've just gotten better and better with those young guys. Our young tight ends like Cam Roberts and Gabe Lovorn have gotten so much better. Obviously, (quarterback) Trace (Johnson) has improved. Our wide outs have really come on and we're just we're moving the ball better offensively than at any point in the season. I think we averaged 7.9 yards a play last week, which is really efficient football. Um, and then but we got to we got to eliminate the turnovers. You know, the the the red zone turnovers last week really put us in a bad position to where we had to come back and win that football game and we could have stretched that lead out earlier. Now, we were playing a good football team, you know, and I got a lot of credit, you know, to North Texas and (head coach) Neil Brown and what they do. but to win two in a row, coming back after that Tulsa game where we did not play well in any way, we didn't coach well, to go on the road and beat Rice and then and then to beat North Texas at home were two big wins for us. And we've got another opportunity this week to to to play a really good football team on the road.

You just sort of touched on their (South Florida's) offense, but can you speak a little or elaborate more on what impresses you about theirs?

They've played two quarterbacks this year. Both of them highly touted transfers. Both of them are dual threat guys, can run and pass. They've really leaned on the young man that's playing right now, (Luke) Kromenhoek is a he's a dynamic runner. He's a tough guy. I got a lot of respect for him and how he runs the football. Their two backs are extremely difficult to tackle. They're thick. The first guy, they just bounce off of people. Their tight ends are physical at the point of attack. They've got great skill at wide out. I mean, they've invested a lot into their roster. You can see that. And they're an extremely talented football team. Probably the most talented football team we've played this year, probably.

Just how your confidence level in your defense going into this game as well, especially after seeing, you know, one of the best backs that you talked about all last week.

We only gave up 24 points last week. I think that anytime you do that, you should win a football game. Obviously we didn't like the 90-yard drive there at the end, late in the game, but then we bounced back with two stops to win the game. That's kind of the way our defense has been all year, man. We make the stops when we need to late in the game. We've been a team that's played in a ton of close games. We've won most of them. We've lost a few, but we feel like we're kind of soldered and blow. We know how to play in close games. We would like to stretch this thing out at some point where we don't always have to play a close game. I thought we had a big turnover right there on defense when we needed it. We had a block punt when we needed it. We just to play complimentary football. We had to play some guys on defense, more snaps than what they're accustomed to with (safeties) Kevin (Adams III) and Jack (Tchienchou) out. Chase Green and Josh Moore stepped in at safety and Josh Sims and really stepped their game up and played well. Was proud of those young men and man, I know we'll lay it on the line again this week.

You mentioned how South Florida has played in a lot close games. They have the number one defense in the conference and I know that's a big reason why they've been so close. What's allowed them to have success on defense?

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Josh Aldridge, great football coach. He led this league in defense last year at East Carolina. Just one of the top young defensive coordinators in America. He did it at Liberty. He did it at East Carolina last year and now he's doing it at South Florida. He's just a really dynamic football coach. He puts you in a lot of tough situations. He mixes the front, mixes the coverage, and then they have great players now. This is, right there with Duke, the most talented football team we've played this football season. So, uh that they're really good on defense.

Trace (Johnson) obviously had a a great day, four touchdowns, plus the ending. But it it's funny, he's only 18. Does his maturity level or the way that he carries himself, is it easy to forget that as a staff, is it easy to forget that for maybe others that observe him that he is only 18 and a true freshman while still accomplishing some of the things that he's accomplished?

Maybe I don't know. He is wise beyond his years because the way he was raised and the environment in which he (grew up). We're all products of our environment to some extent. He certainly is a product of his. The thing I've enjoyed is he just attacks every day and works so hard. He doesn't want to be treated that way (like an 18-year old). At this point now, man, we're late in the year. He's a veteran now. I mean, he's played so much. We put a lot on his shoulders. And when we play well around him, he plays really well, too. And the thing I love about him is he plays one play at a time, whether the previous play was good or bad. Case in point, last week, you know, he has the sack, which was as bad a play as he'll have, and then right next play, man, his eyes are right. He reads it perfectly. He throws a dot right there to Fat (Hill). Hits him right in on target for a big touchdown.

What for him, obviously with his last regular season game and then the bowl game, where do you even want to see him grow through these games and then obviously going into the rest of his career?

Running the football. Want him to continue to progress running the football. He took major strides last week. He had two really assertive runs right there down in the in the high red zone. One to get a first down, another one to get us some yards. Want to continue to see him progress right there because he can be a really good runner. And then obviously not taking sacks out of the pocket, you know, and he would tell you that. But his eyes are good. When his eyes are good, he has a chance to be really special and he's leading at a really good level and we'll continue to see him do that.

Coach, South Florida had a little bit of a coaching move after the last game. Their offensive coordinator (Tim Beck) left the program. How does that change things for you? It's sort of hard to predict when you've seen the film and now you got a new offensive coordinator. We don't even know who's going to be calling the plays yet. How's that changed?

Similar to last week, Doug, going into the game where they knew we knew they're gonna play a whole new quarterback and then that changed in game. You almost have to treat it like first game of the year where we've got banked film on their talent. We've got film on their coach's history, but we're going to have to be ready to adjust in game with whatever avenue they go with, which makes it extremely difficult. You know, credit to our defensive staff last week for adjusting in game and making the adjustments needed to two times: one with how they played early and then two after they lost that guy and had to play another guy and we had to adjust again and got two stops to end (the game). This game's going to be very similar. We're gonna have to go into the game with a plan. We're going to have to be ready to adjust that plan based off if they are running a whole different offense or if not. And so you almost have to prepare for it like a first game of the year, be ready to adjust with whatever goes on.

Your defense was a bend don't break kind of kind of play in this last game. Five out of their last eight drives that North Texas had ended up being punts. However, they did give up a couple of hundred yard rushers again against a team that almost exclusively rushed the ball. That's not the only time they've done that. So, how can that be changed for this defense? What can what steps can be taken to stop that century mark from being hit?

You know, I think Doug, in this league, rushing stats are skewed. I saw Neil Brown talking about that going into our game because like we play Army in this league you have Army, Navy, and Rice. Well, then now last week we also had North Texas, which was basically a Wildcat option team. So like they ran the ball 59 times. At the end of the day, I judge us on how many points did we give up. And in my opinion, when you're playing a really good football team that leads this league in offense, when you hold them to 24 points, you should win that football game. You know what I mean? And so they ran the ball 59 times. We had to adjust in game to two totally separate styles of offense than what they've shown all year. And, uh, we held them to 24 points and we won the game. So, uh, you know, I'll take that.

Congratulations on being bowl eligible. Can you which bowl would you rather go to?

[laughter] I'm not even going to answer that, Doug. No matter what I say, I'll get uh schooled.

Along that line, without asking you that particular question, just what would it mean for this team this year, considering all the injuries and other stuff you've gone through to get to that bowl game?

Oh, it'd be huge. Yeah. And I mean, like for us, you know, Guerry, we've talked about growth all year long. We've talked about improvement all year long. We've seen that and over the last few weeks we've been talking about finishing this season well and we got an opportunity to do that, man. Like if we can go to South Florida and get a win right here to finish this season with three in a row, I think would be really big to send these seniors out the right way and also really big going into the offseason with all these young guys coming back to what to getting this program back to where we know it's supposed to be and where we know it can be. You know we're one play away from playing this week to go to the title game and I take that very seriously. That's my fault that we're not in that position. But we're going to get back in that position. This game means a lot to us. It means a lot to our players. We had great juice and energy today (at practice) and we're going down there to lay it on the line.

Coach, are you able to um give us some injury updates by chance?

That would take us a while. But, from last week, Jamauri (McClure) will be out. He'll be out. But from last week, we should be able to play with the guys, you know, that played in that game. Some of the guys that were out like (safeties) Jack (Tchienchou) and Kevin (Adams III) and (offensive lineman) John Bock and those guys, they're battling to get back. They're going to have a chance to be back, but we'll just have to see as the as the week progresses.