Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 L 60-10 4-5 (2-3) @ Rice 3:30PM, 11/14 W 20-17 5-5 (3-3) Nor Texas 11AM, 11/21 W 28-24 6-5 (4-3) @ Sou Fla 2:30PM, 11/27 L 34-24 6-6 (4-4) Bowl Game ????

Tulane football wrapped up its regular season with a 34-24 loss at South Florida Saturday in Tampa. Head coach Will Hall spoke to the media after the game.

Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here .

We've won some games lately where we've lost the turnover battle. It's something we continue to address. We're not getting it done. That starts with me. And it really bit us today. At the end of the day, I think we outgained them. But man, when you turn it over three to one, and you miss all those scoring opportunities, and what really was a one score gain, to right there at the end, it's just too much to overcome. We've got to continue to improve. It starts with me.

We're looking forward to these bowl practices. We'll continue to grow and learn in these bowl practices. And we've got to go win a bowl game. It's been a while since we've won a postseason game here. And that's something these old guys are really going to want to do. And these young guys need to do to send us into the offseason on a high note.

Just the missed field goals, you brought them up. But that was something new this time. And just how much you missed a chance to take a lead. How crucial were those in the outcome?

They were all big. We made several mistakes in this game. It wasn't just that. (Kicker) Coop (Cooper Helmke) is a phenomenal kicker. Everybody knows that. Everybody in the locker room believes in Coop. Coop's extremely upset right now. He's taking it to heart. I believe in Coop. We're gonna play a bowl game and Coop's gonna make big field goals for us. He's made huge plays for us all year long. He's gonna make huge plays for us again. But he's hurting right now and we're hurting right now. They were obviously big, but we had other opportunities as well now. We turned it over three times. We had some go ball opportunities that (quarterback) Trace (Johnson) would tell you, that he led the ball out of bounds, man, and he can make much better throws than that and has. He usually beats people with go ball throws.

And we had some drops early that could have been big. And we just didn't make the plays that you gotta make to win a game on the road. That starts with me. And we've gotta continue to improve, we will. And we're gonna attack this bowl season. We're gonna continue to get better. And we've gotta go win a postseason game, cuz it's been a while since we've done that here.

You took the lead in the third quarter, and then they had two third and longs, and they converted them. And your defense played pretty well for the most part. But on that drive, (when) they got the tying touchdown. How crucial was that when you maybe had a chance to really take control?

Yeah, those two third and longs. I think our defense would tell you they're disappointed. We had them right where we wanted them right there. Credit to them for making the plays to get them. But we had our opportunities right there. We had taken momentum. We had scored to take the lead. I think we got down 10 to nothing. And we're going like maybe a 24 to 7 run off the top of my head. And we've got all the momentum. And if we can get one of those third and longs right there, we've got an opportunity to really take control of this game. But even after that, we had our opportunities to drive it back down and take the lead again. And we've got to continue to get better. And it starts with me. And we've got to make those plays to win big games like that versus a good football team on the road.

Before the missed field goal that would have put you ahead, Trace threw a ball out of bounds on a go down the sideline on third and two. Was that the primary play call or was that his decision just based on the look?

We had all stop routes. They walked up and played press, man, cover zero. And man, we're good at throwing those. We hit Rice to, I think it was to Bredell to win the game versus the same look. I think Trace would tell you, man, we got to keep that ball in bounds with air and give him a shot right there. We can't throw goal balls out of bounds. Trace knows that. He's a great go ball thrower. And it was just one of the areas where we got to play better and he will. And I've got to coach him better. And we got to get that play right there to win a game like this.

How tough was the pressure on Trace today, you think, from their defense?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It was good. I mean, they have a great D-line. They got the, like I said, we said going into the games, best D-line we've played maybe outside of Duke. It's them or Duke. I mean, they're elite players that were high recruits. At the end of the day, we out gained them by over 70 yards. We moved the ball versus a great defense. The number one scoring defense in this league. Like I said, man, we turned the ball over three times and we missed three scoring opportunities. And versus the number one defense in this league, you don't do those things. So I was pleased with how we moved the ball. We just can't turn the ball over and we've got to connect on those scoring opportunities when we're in scoring range.

Can you speak a little bit to Jaylen Lucas' day? That kid had a phenomenal day, not just running the ball, but catching the ball too.

It was good to see him get loose, man. He's a guy when he gets space, he can really make something happen. I thought he did a great job of reading the outside zone. I thought our O-line did a great job of blocking it, again, versus the top D-line in this league. And man, I thought he did a good job in the passing game. He made some explosive plays and I was proud of him.

This team has lived on the edge all season long. Is this like an instance of just too close to the edge one too many times? Is that what it was today, you think?

I think we got some young guys that are growing and learning how to win consistently. You know what I mean? I think we got some great older leadership like Makai Williams and some older guys that are consistently pulling them to that standard and teaching them, and yes, we lived too close to the edge again tonight. You're not gonna win over and over and over again in this league losing the turnover battle three to one. You're just not going to, and we've done it the last two weeks. We tied it last week two to two, but we turned it over twice. The week before, we lost it. We lost it at Charlotte, and we're still able to pull off a win. We were in a position to win it tonight, even with the turnovers. With the scoring opportunities, if we connect on those, we still win the game. But man, we've got to quit turning that ball over, and then we're gonna become the team we really can be. And we've got to continue to address that. I've got to continue to coach it better. We've got to continue to grow and learn from it to where we can get back to competing for championships, which is what we're gonna do.

(Safety) Jack Tchienchou had a terrific first half. Did he re-injure himself? Because I didn't see him much in the second half.

He and (safety) Kevin (Adams III) were both hurt. They played hurt. We knew they were gonna give us whatever they could give us. And at some point, they wouldn't be able to go the rest of the game. And man, I just, credit to those two dudes. They love Tulane with everything they've got. They're just real men in every way. A lot of people wouldn't have played today. Jack and Kevin played because their love for their teammates and their love for this university. I just, I can't say enough about their character and I just appreciate them so much for giving us what they could give us.

Did I see (freshman linebacker) Dylan Brasher start the first play today?

Yeah, he was playing Spear versus some of their bigger personnel groupings. He's another true freshman that continues to grow and is gonna be a really good football player for this program. We got so many of them playing and he was another one, man, that has continued to grow and earn more playing time. It was great to see Dylan get in and make some plays today.

In a week, well, a little over a week, you'll find out which bowl game that you'll be competing in. And we've all heard you now focusing on we have got to win this post game, we've got to win a postseason game. But what do you do between now and a bowl game in order to try to get you closer to be able to fix these issues that are going on for you, the three turnovers, etc? What do you do during this time period to get to you to that point?

Yeah, well, first thing we're gonna do is we're gonna get back, we're gonna watch this film, and we're gonna correct all the mistakes. We're gonna coach our tail off, we don't attack people, we attack problems. And we're gonna attack every problem like we always do, like we've done all year. Then we've got to finish out this semester of school really well, okay? We've got the end of the semester coming up, we've got finals coming up.

We'll take some time to get healthy. We've got some guys like we were just talking about with Kevin Jack, that really need some time to get healthy. We've got a ton of them, you know that. So we'll use that time to get healthy.

We'll find out when our bowl game is. And at that point, we'll start setting the practice schedule to get ready to go play that football game.