Tulane's Libby Brewer Named American Freshman Diver of the Week
The Tulane swimming and diving team saw diver Libby Brewer named the American’s Freshman Diver of the Week on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 21, following the first two weeks of action, the league office recently announced.
In her collegiate debut, Brewer was a top-three finisher in both the 3-meter and 1-meter diving events at home against Liberty University on Oct. 10-11. She placed third on 3-meter Friday evening with a score of 236.78. She won the 1-meter Saturday afternoon with a score of 256. 95. Her 1-meter score was also enough to place her ninth all-time in the 1-meter in program history.
Brewer is the first Tulane diver to take home a weekly award from the conference since Kelsey Weddington was also named Freshman Diver of the Week on Feb. 4 of last season.
Tulane 2025-26 American Weekly Award Winners
Oct. 21 – Libby Brewer – Freshman Diver of the Week
In Tulane’s 190-163 loss to the Flames to start the season, the program had six event victories and 30 top three finishes.
Next Tulane heads to Denton, Texas to take on North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 25, starting at 10 a.m. with the diving portion of the meet.
