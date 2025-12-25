Tulane’s Retzlaff Accepts Invitation To 2026 Hula Bowl

Tulane football’s Jake Retzlaff recently accepted an invitation to participate in the 2026 Hula Bowl, the organization announced today.

Retzlaff, in his first year at Tulane after transferring from BYU, ended his 2025 season leading the team in passing (3168 yards) and rushing (634 yards). His 16 rushing touchdowns were a new school record for Tulane for a quarterback. He became the first non-running back to lead Tulane in rushing since 2019. His 3,168 yards places him third all-time at Tulane in single season passing. On the season play and started all 14 games at quarterback going 242-for-391 passing with 15 passing touchdowns with a 61.9 completion percentage and a quarterback efficiency of 139.0. He was also honored by the American Conference seven times on the season with weekly awards.

About the Hula Bowl

The Hula Bowl is the nation’s premier College Football All-Star Game dedicated to Seniors-only. The Hula Bowl is an event where all NFL, UFL and CFL teams will be represented by their top scouts during Hula Bowl week practices. Players will have a unique opportunity for one-on -one interviews with teams.

Athletes chosen to participate in the Hula Bowl are selected by the Hula Bowl Selection Committee. This committee is made up of former College and Professional football players and coaches. The invitations are primarily based on an athletes potential to make a professional football team roster. Scouts representing from the NFL, UFL and CFL teams are invited to provide their input for athletes that they may want to see in the Hula Bowl game for additional evaluation.

The game will be played this season on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 11 a.m. at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand, Florida. The stadium is where the Stetson Hatters play their home games and was the filming location for the 1998 film The Waterboy starring Adam Sandler. In the film, the stadium depicted the home field of the fictional South Central Louisiana State Mud Dogs.

