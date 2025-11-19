Tulane's Sumrall Named A Semifinalist for the 2025 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award
Tulane head football coach Jon Sumrall was named one of the 24 semifinalists for the 2025 George Munger College Coach of the Year, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 19, by Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert.
Sumrall is one of only six non-power 4 conference coaches on the list. He has been one of the most successful coaches in the country over the last four seasons with a record of 40-11, two Sun Belt Conference championships and a pair of double-digit winning streaks. He was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of Year and was twice named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year honor. Sumrall returned to Tulane after serving as the Green Wave's Co-Defensive Coordinator for three years (2012-14). In 2013, he was a crucial part of Tulane's run to the New Orleans Bowl, the program's first postseason appearance since 2002 and third since 1988. Sumrall also was named a finalist for FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year.
The other 23 semifinalists for the Coach of the Award include Kalen DeBoer (Alabama), Kalani Sitake (BYU), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Brent Kay (Georgia Tech), Willie Fritz (Houston), Curt Cignetti (Indiana), Bob Chesney (James Madison), Jerry Mack (Kennesaw State), Brian Newman (Navy), Eric Morris (North Texas), Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Brent Venables (Oklahoma), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Pat Narduzzi (Pitt), Sean Lewis (San Diego State), Mike Elko (Texas A&M), Joey McGuire (Texas Tech), Lincoln Riley (USC), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt), Tony Elliott (Virginia), and Jake Dickert (Wake Forest).
The finalists will be announced on Dec. 8, and the winner of the 2025 George Munger Award will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. The formal presentation of the George Munger Coach of the Year Award will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia
Courtesy Tulane Athletics