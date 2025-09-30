Tulane's Sumrall Talks about the Wave's Open Week
With an open week after Tulane's 31-14 victory over Tulsa this past weekend, that gives the Green Wave a chance to rest and recuperate a little bit. ON SI Tulane Publisher, Doug Joubert asked TU Coach Jon Sumrall what the plans are for his team's days off.
"That's a good question, Doug," Sumrall said. "You know, it's kind of a mini-bye because it's not a 14-day bye. It's a 12-day, because we play (our next game on a) Thursday. So, what we'll do, they're off Sunday. Monday just liftings and meetings and a little bit of a walkthrough. No real practice, per se."
"We'll practice Tuesday, Wednesday for about an hour roughly with the big guys. We might let the youngsters play a little bit more. And then Thursday, Friday, give them a little bit of a break, get their legs back underneath them hopefully. And then Saturday is like a Monday for us in regards to the game week. So, we'll get back on Saturday....We'll start the official game week (preparation then)."
The Wave Walking Wounded List Just Kept Growing.
Sumrall thinks this break has come at what may be just the right time for his team.
"I have to be very transparent, we've got a very beat up football team," Sumrall briefed us. "I don't know if you saw the injury report before the (Tulsa) game, but it was long. I had to list a bunch of guys as questionable because the rules say if they've missed any practice time this week, you have to list them as questionable. Well, I had like 20 dudes miss practice. We're beat up. I mean, we're beat. Our team has been through a gauntlet schedule-wise, and they're just very fatigued. So, we've got to be smart about getting the work we need to get better, but we have to have healthy, available bodies to go play on game day."
Linebacker Agu Hurt and May Be Out a While
NOLA.com's Guerry Smith asked coach Sumrall about Sophomore linebacker Dickson Agu. The redshirt sophomore linebacker suffered a non-contact injury against Tulsa.
"Yeah, it looks pretty substantial," Sumrall said. "I'm not at liberty yet to give you detailed information, but it it looks pretty serious. It doesn't look good."
The Green Wave will be back on the field on Thursday, October 9th at Yulman Stadium to entertain East Carolina in a prime time game. Both the Wave and the Pirates are 1-0 in American Conference play, trailing Navy, who already has three league games under their belt, taking all three contests.