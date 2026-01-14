Tulane’s Zeebe Named a Winter Nominee for the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team

Senior Andrea Zeebe of the Tulane swimming and diving team has been named a winter nominee for the prestigious 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team in recognition of her community service efforts during her time with the Green Wave.

Zeebe Joins a Trio of Greenies Up for the Honor

Zeebe is one of 180 student-athlete nominees, including four from Tulane: Amira Mabry (women’s basketball), Asher Woods (men’s basketball), and Mia Stolakis (bowling).

The 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter) honors male and female student-athletes across all divisions and sports who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to community service, academic achievement, and athletic performance.

A distinguished selection committee comprised of athletic directors, former student-athletes, and industry leaders will select the final 20-team roster—comprising 10 women and 10 men—and announce the recipients on February 4. Additionally, one student captain will be named to represent the group. to view the full list of nominees for the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter).

Expanding Recognition Across All Sports

The Allstate NACDA Good Works Team annually highlights 60 student-athletes across fall, winter, and spring seasons. In its inaugural year, the initiative received over 500 nominations.

Past honorees include student-athletes such as Penn State golfer Jami Morris, who launched Hit Fore Hope, a cancer research fundraiser; Auburn gymnast Sophia Groth, who advocated for student parents through nonprofit support with Baby Steps; and Loyola Chicago goalkeeper Aidan Crawford, who founded Special Olympics Loyola University Chicago to assist adults with disabilities. These individuals were recognized as captains for their leadership and dedication.

About the Allstate NACDA Good Works Team

Established in 2024, the Allstate NACDA Good Works Team recognizes male and female student-athletes across all collegiate sports and divisions for their leadership in community service, academics, and athletics. Building on the legacy of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, which has honored college football players since 1992, this expanded initiative celebrates student-athletes who go beyond the game to serve others.

About NACDA

Now in its 61st year, NACDA is the professional and educational association for more than 23,000 college athletics administrators at over 2,300 institutions across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. NACDA manages 19 professional associations and four foundations. In addition to virtual programming, the organization hosts and participates in seven major professional development events annually, including the NACDA & Affiliates Convention—the largest gathering of collegiate athletics administrators in the country. For more information, visit .

Courtesy Tulane Athletics