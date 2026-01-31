Tulane School Records Set at Track & Field Events

The first day of split competition for the Tulane track and field program was a record-breaking one as seven Green Wave athletes etched their names into the Tulane indoor record book Friday between the John Thomas Terrier Invite and the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational. Blezzin Kimutai highlighted the successful day by demolishing her own program record in the 5,000 meters by 27 seconds.

Doing Well in Beantown

At Boston University’s Track and Tennis Center, Blezzin Kimutai shined by breaking her own program record in the 5,000 meters. Running in the invitational event, Kimutai placed eighth with her time of 16:00.94, shattering Tulane’s indoor record that she set at last season’s American Indoor Championship (16:27.59). In the open 5,000 meters, Allison Hall joined her in the program’s top 10, putting forth a time of 16:56.83 to rank fifth all-time at Tulane.

Also in Boston, Petra Dos Santos came close to joining Kimutai with a record-setting time, but she just fell short in the 3,000 meters with a mark of 9:19.98. The program record is 9:17.80, but Dos Santos still recorded the second-best time in program history. Behind her, Alex Sharp and Haley Harper entered the program’s top 10 with their respective times to solidify a trio of Wave runners entering the record book. Sharp clocked a 9:36.51 with Harper posting a 9:37.16 as they checked in at ninth and 10th, respectively, in the program’s top 10.

Meanwhile, in Louisville...

At the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Sofie Groeninger excelled in the pentathlon with 3,774 total points to place fourth. It is the fifth-highest point total in the pentathlon in program history. Groeninger placed seventh in each of the 60 meter hurdles (9.15), high jump (1.60m), and long jump (5.46m). She won the shot put with a mark of 13.98 meters, the sixth-best performance in program history. This bested her mark from two weeks ago in the Vanderbilt Invitational that was also sixth at the time, and Groeninger now owns each of the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots in Tulane’s shot put top 10. She secured her overall fourth-place result in the 800 meters with a time of 2:31.2h, a new personal best.

For another highlight in Louisville, Cara Salsberry notched a 17.84 meters in the weight throw to place 13th. The distance is a new best at Tulane and the second-best mark in program history. This is the second consecutive event in which Salsberry has notched the second-highest tally in school history.

Competition continues Saturday in each location as Tulane will look to build on Friday’s momentum and finish the weekend strong.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics