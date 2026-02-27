Tulane Set to Defend American Women’s Indoor Championship

Tulane travels to the Birmingham Crossplex for the American Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship, which will take place over the next two days. The Green Wave is the defending women’s champion and was named the preseason favorite to claim the title again.

Both days of the meet will stream on ESPN+. Day one can be seen here, and day two can be viewed here. Live results are via Xpress Timing at this link.

Tulane Schedule Jam Packed in B'ham

Day one on Friday, February 27, begins with the women’s pentathlon with Sofie Groeninger competing for Tulane. The first event of the pentathlon is the 60 meters hurdles at 9:00 a.m. Charlotte Elliston and Presley Wolfe will compete in the pole vault with Cara Salsberry taking on the weight throw. Those events take place at 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., respectively.

In Friday’s track events, the mile trials take place at 1:05 p.m. with Reese Ragland and Elena Liano-Rengel each looking to advance to Saturday’s finals. Marissa Gordon runs in the 400 meters trials at 1:35 p.m., and Zaria Parker will race in the 60 meter dash trials at 2:35 p.m. Trials continue with the 800 meters at 3:00 p.m. as Jasper Newton hits the track. At 3:30 p.m., the 200 meters dash trials take place with Parker running once more. Tulane’s largest contingent of competitors on Friday is in the 5,000 meters at 4:00 p.m., in which Allison Hall, Blezzin Kimutai, Alex Sharp, Haley Harper, and Petra Dos Santos will race. The first day concludes with the distance medley relay at 5:10 p.m.

Saturday Schedule for the Wave

On Saturday, the Wave’s first competitor will be Wolfe in the triple jump at 11:00 a.m. Groeninger will be the only other field athlete in action with the shot put at 1:15 p.m.

In the running events, Saturday’s slate will feature the finals for the mile (12:05 p.m.), 400 meters (12:25 p.m.), 60 meters (1:05 p.m.), 800 meters (1:25 p.m.), and 200 meters (1:45 p.m.) with each of Friday’s Tulane runners looking to advance. The focus on Saturday will be on the 3,000 meters at 2:05 p.m. with six Wave runners in action: Harper, Hall, Sharp, Dana Rojas Vazquez, Kimutai, and Dos Santos. The meet concludes at 3:15 p.m. with the 4x400 relay.

Tulane featured individual champions last season in the 800 meters and the mile. Ragland was third last season in the mile. In the 5,000 meters, Kimutai earned a runner-up result and will look to elevate to victory this season. The Green Wave coaching staff, led by head coach Adrian Myers, took home 2025 Staff of the Year at the event last season with the conference title win, the first in program history.

After the conference championship this weekend, the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship will take place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on March 13 and 14.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics