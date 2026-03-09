Tulane Spring Football Begins Today!
Season 1 under head football coach Will Hall officially begins today, March 9th as Spring Football Practice cranks up.
ON SI Tulane will provide daily coverage of Spring Training every day the Green Wave have a session. Our first report will air at 4:00 p.m. today on our YouTube channel. Be looking out for our report every afternoon on the day of the fifteen sessions the Wave work.
Tune in to our YouTube channel for videos, interviews, analysis and more each afternoon of practice.
The program is scheduled to practice a total of 15 times and finishes off the spring with a scrimmage on April 18 at 9 a.m.
Monday, March 9 – Practice #1
Tuesday, March 10 – Practice #2
Thursday, March 12 – Practice #3
Saturday, March 14 – Practice #4
Tuesday, March 17 – Practice #5
Thursday, March 19 - Practice #6
Tuesday, March 31 - Practice #7
Thursday, April 2 - Practice #8
Saturday, April 4 - Practice #9
Tuesday, April 7 - Practice #10
Thursday, April 9 - Practice #11
Saturday, April 11 - Practice #12
Tuesday, April 14 - Practice #13
Thursday, April 16 - Practice #14
Saturday, April 18 - Practice #15 (Scrimmage)
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.