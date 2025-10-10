Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Swimming and Diving Hosts Liberty To Begin Regular Season

Green Wave aquatic athletes start their season at home in the Reilly Center Natatorium

Doug Joubert

The Tulane swimming and diving team starts the regular season and hosts Liberty for multi-day dual meet this weekend starting on Friday at the Reily Center Natatorium. The event is open to the public with all encouraged to park in Diboll Garage.

The 2025-26 roster for Tulane includes 15 returners and 11 newcomers. The team’s returners are Layla Allen, Taylor Cekay, Lise Coetzee, Charley Floyd, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Phoebe Johnson, Sydney Mullin, Gwen Shahboz, Eva Shawver, Rafaela Sumida, Ece Tanriverdi, Kelsey Weddington and Andrea Zeebe. The program’s newcomers are Danielle Barberie, Libby Brewer, Nicole Fant, Casey Freeman, Ebba Holgersson, Mary Kate Kupsky, Eliza Lennox, Tannah Proudfoot, Samantha Schoenborn, Marin Shimkus and Maya Superfon,

Live Streaming Available for Tulane Swimmers/Divers

Fans can watch Friday's activities live by clicking here. Friday races begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday's events, which begin at 11:00 a.m. can be viewed live here.

The program finished the 2024-25 season with 54 top 10 school marks including 10 school records. The team also won six events, had 28 overall all conference marks, a placing of third overall at the league championship meet plus saw Head Coach Amanda Caldwell along with her staff being named the American’s Coaching Staff of the Year. The program also had 10 qualify to participate in the National Championship Invitational this season, three divers that earned bids to the Zone D Diving Championship, had four swimmers named to the Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators and six that were CSCAA Scholar All-Americans. Additionally, the program had nine NCAA ‘B’ cuts, placed fifth at the CSCAA Open Water Championships and rack up 10 American Conference Weekly honors (five swimmers of the week, two freshman swimmers of the week, two freshman divers of the week and one conference diver of the week).

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

