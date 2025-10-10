Tulane Swimming and Diving Hosts Liberty To Begin Regular Season
The Tulane swimming and diving team starts the regular season and hosts Liberty for multi-day dual meet this weekend starting on Friday at the Reily Center Natatorium. The event is open to the public with all encouraged to park in Diboll Garage.
The 2025-26 roster for Tulane includes 15 returners and 11 newcomers. The team’s returners are Layla Allen, Taylor Cekay, Lise Coetzee, Charley Floyd, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Phoebe Johnson, Sydney Mullin, Gwen Shahboz, Eva Shawver, Rafaela Sumida, Ece Tanriverdi, Kelsey Weddington and Andrea Zeebe. The program’s newcomers are Danielle Barberie, Libby Brewer, Nicole Fant, Casey Freeman, Ebba Holgersson, Mary Kate Kupsky, Eliza Lennox, Tannah Proudfoot, Samantha Schoenborn, Marin Shimkus and Maya Superfon,
Live Streaming Available for Tulane Swimmers/Divers
Fans can watch Friday's activities live by clicking here. Friday races begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday's events, which begin at 11:00 a.m. can be viewed live here.
The program finished the 2024-25 season with 54 top 10 school marks including 10 school records. The team also won six events, had 28 overall all conference marks, a placing of third overall at the league championship meet plus saw Head Coach Amanda Caldwell along with her staff being named the American’s Coaching Staff of the Year. The program also had 10 qualify to participate in the National Championship Invitational this season, three divers that earned bids to the Zone D Diving Championship, had four swimmers named to the Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators and six that were CSCAA Scholar All-Americans. Additionally, the program had nine NCAA ‘B’ cuts, placed fifth at the CSCAA Open Water Championships and rack up 10 American Conference Weekly honors (five swimmers of the week, two freshman swimmers of the week, two freshman divers of the week and one conference diver of the week).