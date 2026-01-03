Tulane Swimming Competes In Quad Meet In San Diego This Weekend

The Tulane swimming team completes in a quad meet hosted by UC San Diego this week on Jan. 3 starting at 1 p.m. CT at Canyonview Aquatic Center in La Jolla, California. The meet will mark Tulane’s first competition of the 2026 portion of the season and the first time the program has competed since the three-day UNLV Winter Invitational from Dec. 15-17 in Las Vegas.

Live stats for the meet can be followed on Meet Mobile, which is a subscription phone-only live stat app as well as online at this link .

The other teams at the competition include UCLA, Wisconsin, and UC San Diego. The meet will be a swim-only competition.

Last time out, the program placed second out of seven teams at the UNLV Winter Invitational from Dec. 15-17 with 781.50 points. The Green Wave totaled 17 top three finishes and had five event wins over the course of three days of competition. The team’s event wins came from Lise Coetzee in the 500 free (4:51.98), Eliza Lennox in the 50 free (22.81), Andrea Zeebe in the 400 IM (4:20.66) and the 200 back (1:58.18), and Gwen Shahboz in the 200 breast (2:17.14)

The next team competition for the program is the home-hosted Mardi Gras Invitational from Jan. 16-17 at the Reily Center Natatorium.

The program finished the 2024-25 season with 54 top 10 school marks including 10 school records. The team also won six events, had 28 overall all conference marks, a placing of third overall at the league championship meet plus saw Head Coach Amanda Caldwell along with her staff being named the American’s Coaching Staff of the Year.

The program also had 10 qualify to participate in the National Championship Invitational this season, three divers that earned bids to the Zone D Diving Championship, had four swimmers named to the Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators and six that were CSCAA Scholar All-Americans. Additionally the program had nine NCAA ‘B’ cuts, placed fifth at the CSCAA Open Water Championships and racked up 10 American Conference Weekly honors (five swimmers of the week, two freshman swimmers of the week, two freshman divers of the week and one conference diver of the week).

